Tusshar Kapoor Gets Rs 5 Crore Extortion Demand; Caller Uses Bishnoi Gang's Name

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor allegedly received an extortion call demanding Rs 5 crore from a person claiming to be Harry Boxer, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Mumbai Police sources said, as reported by news agency IANS.

Kapoor informed Mumbai Police about the threat, following which the investigation was handed over to the Anti-Extortion Cell and the Crime Branch. The Crime Branch's technical team examined an audio recording of the threatening call and compared the caller's voice with official samples of Boxer's voice available in its database.

According to senior police officials, the voice samples did not match, raising suspicion that the caller had falsely invoked the gang's name to create fear. Police are now searching for the person who sent the audio recording, the sources said. The caller's identity has yet to be established.

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Mid October three assailants drove by Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff via motorcycle and fired bullets at him and his driver in Juhu, Mumbai. Shroff's driver and a civilian sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the shooting. The gang further issued a fresh threat against actor Salman Khan.

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Other Threats

At least eight bullion traders in the Sarafa Bazar area of Nagpur have received threatening letters demanding Rs 10 lakh each in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with police suspecting the role of local criminals. The senders have also threatened to kill the traders and their family members if they fail to pay the money or inform the police.

The letters started arriving four to five days ago. The traders were asked to write a particular slogan outside their shops to indicate their willingness to pay. They were told that further instructions about handing over the money would follow, according to police sources.

Police suspect that local criminals may be using the Bishnoi gang's name to frighten traders and extort money, a police official said. However, the identity of those behind the threats is yet to be established.

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