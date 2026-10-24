Who is Himanshu Bhau? Gangster Involved In Shooting Outside Elvish Yadav's House Arrested In US

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Himanshu Bhau, one of India's most-wanted gangsters and a rival of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, according to media reports. He is reportedly facing around 18 criminal cases.

His name also surfaced in connection with the murder of Vijay Kumar, a gym trainer and gym owner in Aya Nagar, South Delhi, on September 14, 2026. In the incident, two motorcycle-borne assailants allegedly opened fire on Kumar, killing him at the scene. The Bhau gang reportedly claimed responsibility for the killing in a social media post, although the circumstances and alleged links remain under investigation.

According to investigators, Bhau allegedly fled India using forged documents and continued operating his network from overseas, reportedly from Portugal. His gang is said to have links with the Neeraj Bawana and Bambiha gangs and is accused of targeting businessmen through extortion demands and threats of violence. The group has also allegedly used social media to recruit young men and local shooters.

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Who is Himanshu Ritoliya?

Bhau, whose real name is Himanshu Ritoliya, hails from Ritoli village in Rohtak district, Haryana. Aged 24, he is wanted in several cases involving murder, attempted murder, extortion, kidnapping, forgery, cheating and criminal conspiracy across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Indian authorities are reportedly coordinating with US agencies through diplomatic and legal channels to facilitate his return to India, where he faces multiple criminal cases.

According to a Mint report, Bhau's alleged criminal activities began when he was 17, following an attempted murder. After being arrested, he reportedly escaped from a juvenile correctional facility in Hisar in 2020. He subsequently emerged as an alleged operator of an organised criminal network with links across northern India.

Bhau has been described in media reports as a rival of Lawrence Bishnoi, whose criminal network has been linked to several high-profile cases. Bhau's alleged syndicate has also attracted attention over claims of responsibility for shootings and extortion-related incidents.

An Interpol Red Notice was issued against Bhau in August 2023 at the request of Indian authorities, intensifying the international search for him. He was reportedly wanted by multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Haryana Police and the Delhi Police Special Cell.

Authorities have announced separate rewards for information leading to Bhau's arrest, including amounts reportedly announced by the Haryana Police, the central government and the Delhi Police.

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