A Life In Music: Hariharan On The Legends, Lessons And Moments That Defined His Career

Renowned playback and ghazal singer Hariharan looked back on his musical journey in a conversation with storyteller and journalist Neelesh Misra on The Slow Interview. He spoke about his early musical influences, encounters with legendary singers and collaborations that shaped his career.

Growing Up In A Musical Family

Born in Matunga, Mumbai, Hariharan grew up surrounded by music. His mother was a Carnatic singer, while his father headed a music academy at Shanmukhananda Sabha. This exposed him to Carnatic, Western and Marathi theatre music from an early age.

When he was around 10 or 11, Hariharan sang Daradara Naloni Tirupati Venkataramana for legendary Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi. She appreciated his singing and blessed him. Years later, she and her husband, T. Sadasivam, attended his wedding reception in Bengaluru in 1984, where Hariharan sang for them again.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Meeting His Ghazal Idol Mehdi Hassan

In 1975, Hariharan went to meet Pakistani ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan at Mumbai's Oberoi Sheraton hotel.

Eager to meet his idol, Hariharan initially pretended to be a journalist from The Indian Express before admitting that he was a singer and admirer. Hassan laughed and spoke with him for around 20 minutes.

Their connection continued over the years. Hassan later heard Hariharan's music in Canada and, in 2005, travelled from Delhi in a wheelchair to attend the singer's 50th birthday celebration. Hariharan recalled singing for Hassan, his mother and his guru, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, for nearly an hour.

First Film Break With Jaidev

Composer Jaidev gave Hariharan his first major film opportunity by inviting him to sing for Gaman. Hariharan received an award in Lucknow in 1977 for Ajeeb Sa Neha.

Jaidev taught him to understand lyrics, use pauses effectively and deliver songs with the right expression. He also encouraged Hariharan to learn Urdu, which became important to his ghazal career.

With guidance from Chand Bhalla, Hariharan learnt to read and write the language and refine his pronunciation. Lyricist Majrooh Sultanpuri later praised his clear Urdu diction.

ALSO READ: 'Too Many People Drain My Energy': Alia Bhatt Reveals How Social Gatherings Affect Her Amid ADHD, Anxiety Struggles

Learning From Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan

Hariharan's guru, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, played a crucial role in introduction to Hindustani classical music. An uncle first introduced him to Khan's music through a gramophone recording. At around 17, Hariharan met the maestro and invited him home.

When asked to sing, Hariharan admitted that he had much to learn. Khan reassured him, explaining that learning was precisely why he had come.

Recalling his guru's philosophy, Hariharan said, "First become a good human being, then a good singer."

Remembering Lata, Asha And Kishore

Hariharan recalled several memorable experiences with Hindi cinema's legendary singers. In 1985, Asha Bhosle asked him to create a ghazal album, reflecting her confidence in his abilities.

During a performance at Kolkata's East Bengal Club, Lata Mangeshkar advised him not to look up while singing. When he looked towards the crowd, he became distracted and missed his cue.

Hariharan also worked with Kishore Kumar on Naach Na Jaane Kaahe Aangan Tedha, arranged by composer Usha Khanna. Nervous at first, he was put at ease when Kishore chatted with him and shared biscuits.

He recalled Manna Dey asking him to sing bandishes and ghazals and compositions for nearly two hours during a flight, while he met Mohammed Rafi three or four time at Shanmukhandanda, remembering him as a humble and simple person.

From Gulfaam To AR Rahman

Hariharan's ghazal album Gulfaam, featuring Mujhe Phir Wahi Yaad Aane Lage Hain, marked an important milestone in his career.

In 1989, he borrowed around Rs 9 lakh to establish Studio Beats, taking a significant financial risk to pursue his musical ambitions. He also recalled tabla maestro Zakir Hussain recognising his album Hajir during a recording session.

His association with A. R. Rahman began in 1992, when Rahman met him in Mumbai for a jingle. Having bought hundreds of cassettes of Hariharan's album Reflections, Rahman invited him to sing for Mani Ratnam's film Roja. Hariharan went on to perform the memorable song Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyara Hai.

ALSO READ: 'Extreme Love With Extreme Worry': Alia Bhatt On Motherhood, Parenting And How Ranbir Wanted To Be 'Girl Dad'

Watch The Full Interview Here:

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.