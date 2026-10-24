'Extreme Love With Extreme Worry': Alia Bhatt On Motherhood, Parenting And How Ranbir Wanted To Be 'Girl Dad'

Alia Bhatt has opened up about the joys and challenges of motherhood, sharing how raising daughter Raha Kapoor has changed her perspective on life.

On Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, she also spoke about her parenting experiences and the heartwarming bond Ranbir Kapoor share with their daughter. Raha was born on November 6, 2022, in Mumbai.

Alia Bhatt On Motherhood And Mom Guilt

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During her conversation with Jay Shetty, Alia Bhatt said she treasured the early days of motherhood, even with sleepless nights, as Raha depended on her for everything.

Despite having a strong support system, Alia said motherhood brings both immense love and constant worry, especially when she has to be away from Raha due to work.

“It's a beautiful combination of feeling extreme love with extreme worry,” she said, adding that a mother's concerns change as her child grows. “The worry doesn't go away; it just changes form.”

Alia said she tries to be present for Raha as she grows, while accepting that she cannot be a perfect parent.

“I know I can't be a perfect parent, and from what I understand, I can just be good enough,” she said.

Ranbir Kapoor As ‘Girl Dad'

Alia Bhatt spoke about the close bond between Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter, Raha, revealing that he had always wanted to become a father and was especially excited about being a girl dad.

“Ranbir always felt like, ‘I want to be a girl dad so badly.' And he really wanted to be a dad. He really did,” she said.

Alia described their relationship as a special friendship, with Ranbir often bringing out Raha's playful side. “When he looks at her, it's like stars in his eyes,” she said, adding that watching her husband express his love for their daughter has been a special experience.

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Memory Book for Raha

Alia Bhatt has been preserving memories of Raha's childhood by sending her a monthly email with photos, videos and notes about special moments. Calling it a “live memory book,” she hopes to share the collection with her daughter when she turns around 15.

“Listen, this is all the memories that we collected for you over the years, and go ahead and have some fun,” she imagined telling Raha. The emails include family pictures, trips and everyday moments, including candid memories of Ranbir Kapoor and Raha.

How Motherhood Changed?

Alia Bhatt said motherhood has deepened her empathy and made her more aware of the struggles others face. She believes becoming a mother has helped her see the world differently and appreciate what she has.

“I always found myself to be somebody who had a decent amount of empathy, but I think the quotient just truly multiplies once you're a mom because you picture your child in every situation,” she said.

Alia also said motherhood has helped her understand her own parents better. She now realises why her mother constantly reminded her to be careful and look after herself, understanding that a parent's concern for their child never fades, regardless of age.

She also shared that standing on the balcony outside her bedroom and watching people go about their daily lives helps her put her own problems into perspective.

“That's how my world has opened up post being a mom: way more aware about the other life that exists as opposed to your own,” she said.

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