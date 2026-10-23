Priyanka Chopra Recalls Daughter Malti's Comment That Nearly Made Her Cancel A Work Trip: 'Trust Your Child To Humble You'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has revealed how a comment from her three-year-old daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, made her think twice about leaving home for a film shoot.

The actor shared the incident during a conversation with Jay Shetty on his podcast On Purpose, describing how a moment of pretend play turned into an unexpected test of her emotions as a working mother.

Priyanka Opens Up About Mom Guilt

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“Being a working mom is tough,” Priyanka Chopra said, reflecting on the emotional moment.

The actor explained that Malti often uses pretend play to express her feelings. One day, as Priyanka was getting ready to leave for work, she overheard her daughter saying to one of her dolls, “I'm such a good mama, I don't leave you and go to work.”

The actor, who often travels for work, said the incident left her feeling so emotional that she nearly cancelled her flight. However, Malti soon smiled and laughed, making it clear that she had been joking.

Even then, the moment continued to stay on Priyanka's mind during her flight.

“My toes curled. I was almost about to cancel my flight. I was so stressed out, and then she laughed and smiled at me. She knew it was a joke… but I was thinking about it the whole flight,” she said.

Priyanka summed up the experience by adding, “Trust your child to humble you.”

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Malti's Early Health Struggles

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy on January 15, 2022. But their first few months as parents were far from easy. Malti was born at just 27 weeks, weighing 1 pound and 11 ounces, and had to spend 110 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

During her hospital stay, Malti received round-the-clock care and multiple blood transfusions. The experience was frightening for Priyanka and Nick, who waited anxiously for their daughter to recover.

In a February 2023 interview with British Vogue, Priyanka spoke about seeing Malti for the first time. “She was so small, smaller than my hand,” she recalled. She also expressed her gratitude to the nurses who cared for her daughter, saying, “They do God's work.”

Priyanka has often spoken about how difficult that period was and how she had to put her fears aside to be there for Malti. The experience made her even more determined to protect her daughter and stay by her side.

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