'Too Many People Drain My Energy': Alia Bhatt Reveals How Social Gatherings Affect Her Amid ADHD, Anxiety Struggles

Actor Alia Bhatt has opened up about managing her mental health while balancing her career and motherhood. Speaking on Jay Shetty's On Purpose podcast, she discussed how social interactions leave her feeling drained and how her ADHD and anxiety diagnoses helped her better understand herself.

Alia Opens Up About Social Exhaustion

“I'm mostly energized on my own,” she told Jay Shetty, adding that being around a large number of people can quickly drain her energy, especially during film promotions that involve meeting and talking to people for long hours. She usually feels more energetic when she is alone, although certain people can lift her mood.

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“More than a certain number of people can really drain the energy out,” she told Jay Shetty, explaining that she is highly sensitive to the emotions of those around her.

“If somebody walked into the room and they're having a bad day, that will reach me very quickly,” she explained. This sensitivity can also affect how she behaves at social events.

Alia admitted that she sometimes struggles to respond naturally when several people are talking and different emotions are involved. She said friends who know her well have noticed that she can behave unusually or say unexpected things at parties.

To manage this, she prefers spending time with people she knows and feels comfortable around. She also highlighted the importance of having a supportive team that understands her needs and helps her through demanding days.

Alia Bhatt On ADHD, Anxiety Diagnosis

Alia decided to seek professional help after noticing physical reactions during social gatherings and difficulties with concentration. She said her body would heat up in social gatherings and her attention would frequently drift.

Although she once considered herself a good multitasker, she began to realise that handling several things at once was taking a toll on her. She was also forgetting everyday details, including scheduled commitments.

After undergoing a professional assessment over three days, Alia was diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety. “I was recently clinically diagnosed with ADHD and anxiety,” she revealed during the conversation.

Rather than feeling upset by the results, the actor said she felt relieved to have an explanation for what she had been experiencing.

“Immediately, I was happy because it gave me information,” she explained, adding that not knowing what was happening often left her feeling unsettled.

The actor revealed that she has chosen not to take medication and is working on managing her condition. “I'm not on any medication or anything, although I can be, but I chose not to, and I'm actually just actively working on it to get through it. And I think I manage pretty well,” she said.'

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How Her Sister Inspired?

Alia credited her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, for encouraging her to speak openly about mental health. Shaheen has lived with depression since she was 13 and documented her experiences in her book I've Never Been (Un)Happier.

Alia said her sister's openness encouraged her to speak about her own struggles so others would know they are not alone. “Something about her honesty inspired me to talk about it,” she said, adding that she hoped people would relate to her experiences rather than see them as complaints about her life.

How Motherhood Changed?

Motherhood has also made her more careful about staying organised, as she worries about forgetting anything important related to her daughter. She now relies on reminders, better planning and support from her team to manage her daily responsibilities.

She also spoke about how hearing other celebrities discuss their struggles had helped her feel understood. She hopes that sharing her own experiences can offer the same reassurance to others who may be facing similar challenges.

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