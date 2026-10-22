Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor Starrer Crosses Rs 7 Crore In India, Overseas Tops $1.10 Million

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is seeing steady growth in advance bookings ahead of its theatrical release on November 5.

The advance bookings have reached Rs 7.24 crore, including blocked seats, with around 1.28 lakh tickets sold across 3,707 shows in India as of Thursday, Sacnilk reported.

Excluding blocked seats, the film's advance collection stood at Rs 5.31 crore, with an overall theatre occupancy of 15%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Hindi version accounts for most of the film's advance bookings, collecting Rs 6.63 crore. The Kannada version has earned Rs 42.06 lakh, while the Telugu version has collected Rs 17.29 lakh.

IMAX And Premium Formats Attracts

IMAX 3D is contributing a significant share of the film's advance bookings. It has collected Rs 1.70 crore from 15,537 tickets across 117 shows, with 45% occupancy.

Dolby Cinema has also seen strong demand, earning Rs 22.74 lakh from 4,476 tickets across nine shows. Its occupancy stands at 80%. Meanwhile, 4DX 3D screenings have collected Rs 22.38 lakh from 2,929 tickets across 90 shows.

Together, premium formats have earned Rs 2.20 crore across 230 shows. Regular 3D screenings have collected Rs 4.80 crore across 3,385 shows, while the 2D version has earned Rs 10.89 lakh.

ALSO READ: Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Trails By 84% In First-Day Advance Booking

Advance Booking Trends In Key Markets

Delhi-NCR is leading the city-wise advance booking figures with Rs 1.82 crore from 768 shows. Mumbai follows with Rs 1.37 crore across 613 shows.

Hyderabad has collected Rs 40.38 lakh from 37 shows, recording 65% occupancy. Pune has earned Rs 39.12 lakh, followed by Ahmedabad at Rs 33.80 lakh, Bengaluru at Rs 33.43 lakh and Kolkata at Rs 32.76 lakh. Bengaluru has recorded 49% occupancy across 42 shows.

Among states, Maharashtra leads with Rs 1.98 crore, followed by Delhi at Rs 1.82 crore. Gujarat has collected Rs 50.27 lakh, Karnataka Rs 42.88 lakh and Telangana Rs 40.38 lakh.

Overseas Bookings Cross $1 Million

Ramayana's overseas advance bookings have crossed $1.10 million across all dates. Opening-day pre-sales have exceeded $600,000, with North America contributing around $475,000, including approximately $350,000 from premiere shows, according to Sacnilk.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will bring the story of the Hindu epic to the big screen in two parts. The first instalment is set to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

ALSO READ: Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Trails By 84% In First-Day Advance Booking

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.