Ramayana vs Dhurandhar 2: Ranbir Kapoor's Film Trails By 84% In First-Day Advance Booking

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is set to hit theatres on November 5, 2026. Advance bookings opened on October 20, and the film's early numbers are now being compared with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which was released on March 19, 2026.

On the first day of advance bookings, Ramayana trailed behind Ranveer Singh-starrer which recorded 84% higher collections, including blocked seats.

First-Day Advance Booking Compared

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Ramayana collected Rs 3.61 crore in advance bookings during its first 24 hours, excluding blocked seats. The total rose to Rs 5.44 crore gross, including blocked seats. The film sold 92,755 tickets across 3,533 shows, according to Sacnilk.

In comparison, Dhurandhar: The Revenge saw stronger advance bookings on its first day. The film collected Rs 7.8 crore on the first day of advance booking, excluding blocked seats. The figure crossed Rs 10 crore when blocked seats were included, with more than 1.2 lakh tickets sold.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected Rs 47.90 crore from paid previews and over Rs 40.30 crore in opening-day advance bookings, including blocked seats. More than 9.5 lakh tickets were sold for its opening day across over 17,000 shows.

Ramayana, on the other hand, has more time to attract audiences before its November 5 release.

Ramayana Sees Demand For Premium Screen

While Dhurandhar 2 led in first-day advance bookings, Ramayana is seeing good demand for premium formats, especially IMAX 3D, according to Sacnilk reports.

As of October 22, IMAX 3D shows had collected Rs 1.66 crore from 15,213 tickets across 117 shows. Dolby Cinema earned Rs 22.25 lakh, while 4DX 3D screenings collected Rs 21.75 lakh. Regular 3D shows brought in Rs 4.73 crore, and 2D screenings earned Rs 9.81 lakh.

An IMAX show at PVR Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai reportedly sold out, even with ticket prices reaching Rs 2,770. Recliner seats at another Mumbai cinema were priced as high as Rs 3,170.

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Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Top The List

Delhi-NCR and Mumbai are leading Ramayana's advance bookings. Delhi-NCR has collected Rs 1.78 crore from 768 shows, while Mumbai has earned Rs 1.33 crore across 613 shows.

Hyderabad has collected Rs 38.46 lakh from 37 shows, with 61% occupancy. Bengaluru has earned Rs 32.84 lakh across 42 shows, with 48% occupancy.

Pune has recorded Rs 37.96 lakh, followed by Ahmedabad at Rs 33.13 lakh and Kolkata at Rs 31.99 lakh.

Can Ramayana Beat Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has the lead in first-day advance bookings, but Ramayana still has time to close the gap before its November 5 release. The film's booking trend in the coming days will show whether it can catch up with Ranveer Singh's blockbuster.

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