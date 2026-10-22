Jailer 2 vs Drishyam 3 vs Hanuman Ansh: Inside Three Different Box Office Runs

Rajinikanth's star power has helped Jailer 2 draw crowds, while Drishyam 3 has benefited from its popular franchise and gripping suspense. Hanuman Ansh, meanwhile, has grown into a sleeper hit through positive word of mouth over several weeks.

The three films have followed different paths at the box office, making their performances an interesting comparison. Here's how the three films compare.

Latest Day's Collection

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On Day 7, October 21, Jailer 2 earned Rs 28.15 crore net across 14,470 shows. This was 39.9% lower than the previous day's Rs 46.80 crore, but it still recorded the highest daily collection among the three films, according to Sacnilk estimates.

Drishyam 3 collected Rs 2.65 crore net across 4,616 shows on Day 20, down 57.6% from Tuesday's Rs 6.25 crore.

Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 29 lakh net across 465 shows on Day 76, a 53.2% drop from the previous day's Rs 62 lakh.

India Net Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 has collected Rs 317.20 crore net in India in its first seven days. It performed well during the opening week, despite a drop in earnings on Day 7.

Drishyam 3 leads with Rs 359.75 crore net in India after 20 days. Strong collections during its first week and second weekend helped it reach the highest domestic total among the three films.

Hanuman Ansh has earned Rs 341.04 crore net in India, more than Jailer 2's current total but less than Drishyam 3.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Jailer 2 leads with Rs 582.45 crore worldwide in its first week, including Rs 371.45 crore gross in India and Rs 211 crore overseas. The film earned Rs 28.15 crore net on Day 7, maintaining its box-office lead.

Ajay Devgn's thriller has earned Rs 560.02 crore worldwide in 20 days, including Rs 431.02 crore gross in India and Rs 129 crore overseas, placing it second.

Whereas, the devotional drama has collected Rs 451 crore worldwide in 76 days, with Rs 402.40 crore gross in India and Rs 48.60 crore overseas.

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Language-Wise

Jailer 2: On Day 7, the Tamil version earned Rs 18.50 crore net, followed by Telugu at Rs 6 crore, Hindi at Rs 3 crore and Kannada at Rs 65 lakh. Tamil contributed the most to the day's collection.

Hanuman Ansh: On Day 76, the Hindi version collected Rs 28 lakh net, while the Telugu version added Rs 1 lakh, taking the day's total to Rs 29 lakh.

Box Office Journey Compared

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on October 15, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2, Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3, Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5, Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6 and Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7. Its first-week total reached Rs 317.20 crore.

Released on October 2, Drishyam: The Conclusion opened with Rs 62 crore net, followed by Rs 53.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 61 crore on Day 3. It earned Rs 245.50 crore in Week 1 and Rs 87.50 crore in Week 2, before collections slowed.

The Neem Karoli Baba biopic started slowly, earning Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. Collections rose to Rs 10.40 crore in Week 3, Rs 61 crore in Week 4 and peaked at Rs 90.25 crore in Week 5. It then collected Rs 80.25 crore in Week 6, Rs 44.80 crore in Week 7, Rs 29.20 crore in Week 8, Rs 10.60 crore in Week 9 and Rs 11 crore in Week 10.

Final Verdict

Each film has carved its own path to success. With Jailer 2 ahead worldwide, Drishyam 3 leading in India net collections and Hanuman Ansh continuing its lengthy run, the coming days will show how their box-office standings evolve.

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