Pakistan Cricket Board Could Soon Launch PSL Sixes Tournament, A Six-Overs-A-Side Franchise League

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi has said that the country's apex cricket body is mulling the launch of 'PSL Sixes', a new Hong Kong Sixes-style tournament, to expand Pakistan Super League's brand and identify talent at a young age. The announcement comes on the heels of Pakistan Champions' pullout from the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026, a decision which is rooted in the cricketing rivalry with India.

Speaking to Wasim Akram on a podcast, PSL chief executive Salman Naseer confirmed that the proposed 'PSL Sixes' tournament will replicate the thrilling, fast-paced format popularised by the Hong Kong Sixes, which Pakistan has won a six times, including the 2025 edition. The new domestic competition is expected to follow a franchise model, featuring teams representing various cities and regions across Pakistan.

Naseer confirmed that while nothing is finalised, but a six-a-side tournament, branded as 'PSL Sixes', is actively being explored for the off-season. "We will look into the prospect of launching this tournament, and it will be very exciting, entertaining and engaging for the fans when it becomes a recurring feature," Naseer said.

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The initiative would take high-quality cricket to "smaller stadiums and smaller cities, where we have not been able to take the PSL, and we know the fans are eager to watch cricket."

Explaining the key objectives of PSL Sixes, Naseer said that it would boost the brand and augment Pakistan Super League's global footprint. It would help identify talent sooner from across the country. PSL Sixes would take fast-paced and engaging cricket to a wider audience. Moreover, it would generate additional revenue for the PCB through a commercially viable, compact format.

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While dates, teams, and venues for the inaugural 'PSL Sixes' are yet to be announced, the PCB's move highlights PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi's ambitions to elevate to become a leading cricket league franchise.

In September, Pakistan Champions officially withdrew from the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2026, which commenced on October 3, in the UAE. The decision stemmed from the PCB's refusal to grant unconditional No-Objection Certificates (NOCs) to its players.

At the time reports said that PCB, led by Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, had sought a written apology from Indian players for their refusal to play against Pakistan Champions in the 2025 edition of the tournament, along with assurances regarding future participation. The non-commercial demands were rejected by WCL organisers, leading to Pakistan's withdrawal from the ongoing tournament, where they were scheduled to face Bangladesh on October 3 and Australia on October 5.

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