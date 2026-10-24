Trump Eases Some Canada Tariffs Two Weeks Before Midterms, Adds Levies On Other Goods

The Trump administration has lifted tariffs on a range of Canadian imports, including agricultural equipment-linked goods, while imposing new levies on others, two weeks before the US midterm elections.

The White House said the relief covers products such as "plywood sheets, some paper products, certain machinery and refrigeration equipment".

New tariffs on carpets, certain valves and waste products will take effect on October 30.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Collins Claims Credit In Maine

Republican Senator Susan Collins said she had "secured" the exemptions for products Maine's blueberry, potato, apple and seaweed producers depend on.

She said many farmers in her state rely on specialised equipment and packaging that American suppliers cannot provide, or that cannot be replaced without significant expense.

Collins is seeking a sixth term against Democrat Troy Jackson in one of the closest Senate races this cycle. Democrats need her seat to win control of Congress in the November 3 elections.

She warned in late August that roughly $170 million of Maine's goods would be affected by the tariffs. She has also voted repeatedly to halt Trump's tariffs on Canada, and in December 2025 requested relief for wild blueberry producers, including an exemption for specialised Canadian equipment.

ALSO READ | Trump Floats EU Tariffs If Canada Invite Deemed Hostile Act

Ottawa Reacts Cautiously

Dominic LeBlanc, Canada's minister in charge of US-Canada trade, told AFP that Ottawa had taken note of the measures. He said Canada remained ready to work with Washington in good faith while evaluating them.

The two economies are deeply intertwined. Roughly 70% of Canadian exports go to the United States.

Relations have been strained since trade talks collapsed in August, after which Trump imposed a new round of tariffs. AFP said those levies affected around $20 billion worth of goods, or 5.5% of Canadian exports to the US, ranging from hockey sticks to cement.

Earlier US levies on autos, steel, aluminium and lumber have already cost Canada jobs and growth. The country entered a technical recession this year after two consecutive quarters of contraction.

ALSO READ | 'Was Easy Business': Canada To Look Beyond US As Trump's Trade War Sours Ties

Trade Policy And Politics Collide

Trump has used tariffs since returning to office to reshape global trade, arguing that other countries have taken advantage of the United States. He has also tied some threatened tariffs to political or foreign policy goals.

The latest relief is partial. Earlier this month, the administration announced that road salt and cement would be exempt from US tariffs on Canada, another focus for Collins.

With new levies arriving on October 30, the net effect on Canadian exporters remains unclear.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.