Aamir Khan Was Actual Target, Here's Why Shooters Switched To Tiger Shroff

The Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation into the attack on actor Tiger Shroff has reportedly revealed something significant. According to NDTV, the shooters targeted several prominent Bollywood actors, having conducted recce of the homes of Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Salman Khan.

Apparently, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang issued an open threat to Aamir following his third marriage to Gauri Spratt. The Lawrence gang reportedly said that people like Aamir Khan are promoting love jihad, which is against our culture. The gang stated that they will not tolerate this act and will respond soon. Aamir Khan had previously received threats in July.

However, they switched the target to Tiger Shroff, because Aamir almost never appears in the public, while Shroff has been spotted in the open on several occasions. NDTV cited a social media account created in the name of Tyson Bishnoi and Aarzoo Bishnoi who shared a post, "I, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group), are promoting this against our culture in the name of love jihad in our country by people like Aamir Khan. We will not tolerate this act and will give a befitting reply to them very soon. This thing is against our Sanatan Dharma and the country. We promise to our brothers and sisters and countrymen that whoever promotes these despicable acts, we will give them a befitting reply in our own way. We will choke the breath of those who are promoting this thing in the name of stardom."

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Attack: How A Missed Bus Foiled The Shooters' Escape To Nepal

Meanwhile, police arrested a 22-year-old youth in Indore on Saturday in connection with the shooting involving Tiger Shroff, while Mumbai police recovered two firearms from Surat that were allegedly used to target the actor's car, police sources claimed that the assailants who fled after opening fire at Shroff on October 18 were receiving real-time updates from their 'handlers' about the police probe via news channel coverage, enabling them to alter their escape routes.

A team of the Mumbai Crime Branch, with help from local police, nabbed Pranjal Thakran (22) in a joint operation in Indore, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh Dandotia. This took the number of persons arrested in the case to 11. Thakran, originally from Sonipat in Haryana, had come to Indore five days ago for the treatment of his paralysed brother.

Police suspect that he provided logistical support and financial or operational assistance to the shooters and key conspirators involved in the attack.

ALSO READ | Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters Stayed In Mumbai Hotel For Five Days, Gun Misfired

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.