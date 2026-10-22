Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters Stayed In Mumbai Hotel For Five Days, Gun Misfired

Two men accused of opening fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's vehicle stayed at a hotel in Mumbai's Andheri East for five days before the shooting, allegedly using false identities while conducting reconnaissance, according to an NDTV report.

The accused checked into Room No. 201 on October 14, paying around Rs 1,500 per day. They reportedly told hotel staff that they were from Hisar in Haryana and stayed at the property until the afternoon of October 18, when they checked out shortly before the firing in Juhu.

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Suspects Allegedly Conducted Reconnaissance

According to NDTV, the accused travelled in auto-rickshaws during their stay to conduct surveillance and make arrangements for the alleged attack.

Investigators are also examining an incident in which a pistol supplied to the group reportedly misfired during testing at the hotel room. The report said the incident did not alert hotel staff, who learnt about the men's stay only when police arrived on October 20, two days after they had checked out.

The hotel stay is among the details investigators are examining as they probe the suspects' movements and alleged preparations before the shooting.

Three Accused Arrested In Rajasthan

Three accused were arrested by Kota city police in Rajasthan on Monday while allegedly attempting to flee to Nepal by train. They were subsequently handed over to the Mumbai Police.

The arrested men were identified as Rehan alias Sukka, 18, from Sonipat in Haryana; Ritik Kurmi alias Roshan, 22, originally from Begusarai in Bihar and residing in Mumbai; and Phool Singh, 18, from Haryana.

The accused were brought to Mumbai early Wednesday and formally arrested before being produced in a magistrate's court.

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What Happened In The Tiger Shroff Firing Case?

The firing took place in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, when at least two men allegedly opened fire at Shroff's vehicle before fleeing on a motorcycle.

The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander sustained injuries. According to the Mumbai Police, five to six rounds were fired at the vehicle.

A motorcycle suspected to have been used in the attack was later recovered abandoned in Andheri.

Police have registered a case under provisions relating to attempt to murder and the Arms Act. The investigation is ongoing.

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