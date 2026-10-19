Tiger Shroff Firing Case: CCTV Footage Catches Suspects Boarding Train At Surat Station

CCTV footage from Surat Railway Station has emerged as a key part of the investigation into the alleged shooting at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday night.

The footage reportedly shows the suspects entering the station through an exit gate at around 1:31 am before boarding a moving train.

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Another video shows the men running along the platform and jumping into a general coach as the train pulls into the station. According to sources, the CCTV trail helps investigators trace the suspects' movements from the scene of the shooting to Surat Railway Station.

The three accused allegedly travelled to Surat by road in a taxi registered in Maharashtra. They were later intercepted by police in Rajasthan's Kota while travelling on a train towards Delhi. Police said the suspects wanted to flee to Nepal.

"We covered the exit points, platforms and various other locations to apprehend the accused. It was the Pune-Jaipur Express. We received the information around 9:45 am. The Mumbai Police have arrived, and we will hand the accused over to them... Preliminary questioning revealed that they intended to travel to Delhi by this train and then escape to Nepal from there," Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam told reporters.

According to police sources, as reported by NDTV, the three accused collectively received an advance payment of Rs 50,000 to carry out the attack.

Investigators are questioning them to establish their individual roles and determine whether all three were directly involved in the shooting.

How The Attack On Tiger Shroff Unfolded

Tiger Shroff, the son of veteran Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff, was waving at fans through his car's rolled-up windows when the attackers allegedly opened fire.

A video of the incident shows one man holding a gun with both hands and firing at the actor's car, while another man wearing a cap appears to fire from the side.

A third man was stationed on a motorcycle. The three allegedly fled on the two-wheeler after the shooting.

The attackers reportedly abandoned the motorcycle near Andheri West railway station before boarding a train towards Borivali. They were subsequently spotted at Surat Railway Station, according to sources.

Tiger Shroff, who is 36 years old, escaped unhurt. However, his driver and the driver of an autorickshaw were injured in the incident, police said.

Signal, Telegram Used To Share Messages, Say Sources

Investigators are also examining communications between the accused. Sources said the suspects shared messages and location details through the Signal and Telegram messaging apps.

Police have yet to recover the firearm allegedly used in the shooting. The accused were travelling in a general compartment when they were apprehended, police said.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media post that has gone viral. However, police are yet to verify the authenticity of the claim.

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Eknath Shinde Warns Against Gang Wars In Mumbai

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff late on Sunday night following the incident.

Shinde said that “bullets would be answered with bullets” and warned that the government would not tolerate gang wars in Mumbai. He also said the actor had suffered injuries to his left hand from gunpowder and glass fragments.

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