Tiger Shroff Attack Puts Spotlight On Bishnoi Gang’s Threats To Bollywood Celebs; List Of Celebs Targeted

The alleged attack targeting Tiger Shroff in Mumbai has brought renewed attention to a series of threats, extortion attempts and shootings involving Bollywood celebrities, with investigators probing possible links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Shroff escaped unharmed after unidentified armed men reportedly targeted his vehicle in Juhu on Sunday, while two people, including his driver, were injured. Mumbai Police has formed 15 teams to identify the attackers and investigate the case.

Salman Khan at the centre of the controversy

The hostility towards Salman Khan reportedly dates back to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan. Blackbucks hold religious significance for the Bishnoi community.

In 2018, Lawrence Bishnoi publicly threatened Khan. Further threats followed, including a letter discovered near Bandra Bandstand in June 2022 and an email reportedly received by the actor's manager in March 2023.

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The confrontation escalated on April 14, 2024, when two motorcycle-borne assailants fired shots outside Khan's Bandra residence. The actor was unharmed, and the incident triggered a major police investigation and several arrests.

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Rohit Shetty's residence targeted

On February 1, 2026, unidentified individuals allegedly opened fire outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty's residence in Juhu. No injuries were reported. A social media account claiming links to the Bishnoi gang subsequently claimed responsibility, while investigators examined the possible involvement of Shubham Lonkar.

Ranveer Singh receives extortion threat

Security concerns escalated for Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in February 2026 after a member of Singh's team received a ₹10 crore extortion demand via a WhatsApp voice recording. Police investigations quickly pointed to potential links with the crime network, leading the couple to reinforce protection at their Mumbai residence.

Aamir Khan also comes under scrutiny

Mumbai Police reportedly began verifying social media posts and voice messages containing threats against Aamir Khan. The communications were allegedly linked to individuals identified as Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi. Reports indicated that no formal complaint had been filed by the actor or his team at the time.

A widening security challenge

The alleged threats and attacks have intensified concerns about the safety of celebrities and their associates. The murder of politician Baba Siddique, who was close to Salman Khan, further highlighted the risks surrounding the actor's wider social circle.

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Investigators have examined allegations that the network relies on local shooters and overseas associates to coordinate intimidation and extortion. However, claims of responsibility and suspected gang links require independent verification, and not every incident has been conclusively attributed to the Bishnoi gang.

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