Tiger Shroff Assassination Attempt: Bishnoi Gang Mention Salman Khan In Audio Message

Tiger Shroff escaped unharmed after unidentified gunmen opened fire in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, while a message purportedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for the attack and issued threats against people in the film industry associated with Salman Khan.

Mumbai Police are investigating the shooting and have yet to verify the authenticity of the message or establish a link between the incident and the gang.

In the purported audio message, a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit claimed that Shroff was targeted for allegedly ignoring warnings and continuing to work with Salman Khan, as per NDTV reports. The speaker also threatened others in the film industry who associate with the Bollywood superstar.

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The claims have raised concerns over the safety of celebrities and their professional associates. However, the allegations made in the circulating message have not been independently established.

According to police reports, three men riding a motorcycle allegedly opened fire near Pushpa Park in Juhu at around 7 pm, when Shroff was returning from a football session. The actor had entered his car when the assailants reportedly fired at the vehicle.

Shroff escaped without gunshot injuries, but two members of his staff were injured. His driver sustained a minor injury, while another staff member also suffered a bullet injury. Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to identify the attackers and determine the motive behind the shooting. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and tracing the movements of the suspects. The police have also formed 15 teams to track down those responsible, The Indian Express reported.

Why Was Salman Khan Mentioned?

Salman Khan has faced repeated threats attributed to Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in a Gujarat jail. The hostility has been linked to the 1998 blackbuck hunting case, which Bishnoi has cited as an offence against the Bishnoi community.

The circulating message alleges that Shroff was targeted because of his association with Khan. However, police have not confirmed this motive or established that the Bishnoi gang was responsible.

Maharashtra authorities have taken note of the firing incident and called for strict action against those involved. The investigation is ongoing, with police working to establish the identity of the assailants, verify the message and determine whether the shooting was connected to organised crime.

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