Tiger Shroff Assassination Attempt: Bishnoi Gang Claim, Salman Khan Threat — What We Know

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff escaped unharmed after unidentified motorcycle-borne men opened fire near his car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening, October 18. His driver sustained a gunshot injury to the hand.

The incident triggered a police investigation after an audio message surfaced in which a man claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the attack.

What Happened In Juhu?

According to NDTV, the shooting took place near Pushpa Park after Shroff finished playing football. Three men on a motorcycle allegedly fired at the actor's vehicle before fleeing. Shroff was not injured, while his driver was taken for treatment.

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Mumbai Police and the Crime Branch are investigating the incident, examining available footage and working to identify the attackers. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also directed officials to expedite the probe and take action against those responsible.

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What Did The Alleged Bishnoi Gang Message Say?

An audio recording circulated after the shooting featured a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit and claiming to represent the Bishnoi gang. He named Harman Sandhu as an alleged associate and claimed responsibility for the attack.

The speaker alleged that Shroff had ignored earlier warnings and threatened people in the film industry who worked with Salman Khan.

The message also reportedly demanded an apology from Khan to Lawrence Bishnoi and the Bishnoi community, invoking the controversy surrounding the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

However, the recording's authenticity and the speaker's claimed gang affiliation have not been independently established.

Why Is Salman Khan Involved?

Lawrence Bishnoi has repeatedly threatened Khan over the blackbuck case, which he says offended the Bishnoi community. In 2023, the National Investigation Agency reportedly identified the actor among Bishnoi's principal targets.

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What Happens Next?

Investigators are working to establish the motive, identify those involved and verify the alleged claim of responsibility. A confirmed link between the shooting and the Bishnoi gang has yet to be publicly established.

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