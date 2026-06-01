'Kala Hiran': Film Based On Salman Khan's Black Buck Controversy Unveiled

Producer Amit Jani has announced Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy, a crime thriller inspired by Salman Khan's black buck case and the events surrounding it.

The makers have unveiled the film's first-look poster, while the teaser is set to be released on June 20. Directed by Bharat Shrinate and backed by Jani Firefox Films, the project blends courtroom drama, crime and thriller elements.

Inspired By A Real-Life Controversy

According to the makers, the film draws from the black buck hunting case linked to Salman Khan during the shooting of Hum Saath-Saath Hain in Rajasthan.

Speaking to IANS, producer Amit Jani said, "In 1998, Salman Khan was accused of blackbuck poaching in Kankani village, Jodhpur. The courtroom drama, crime, thriller, and the enmity between Lawrence and Salman Khan related to that case have been presented in cinematic form."

The film has been shot across several locations in Uttar Pradesh, including Sambhal and Moradabad.

Poster Hints At Crime And Conflict

The first-look poster features imagery such as a deer, a forest backdrop, torch-bearing figures and a sniper rifle, hinting at themes of justice, conflict and revenge.

Jani also told IANS that the film portrays the alleged hunting incident, Salman Khan's arrest and the legal proceedings that followed. "The hunting that took place at that time, Salman Khan's arrest and the punishment has been shown in the film. On June 20, we are going to release its first look, the teaser," he said.

ALSO READ: Who Was Suman Kalyanpur? 'Na Na Karte Pyar', 'Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche' Singer Dies at 89

What Is The Case About?

The controversy began when Salman Khan was accused of hunting blackbucks near Jodhpur while filming Hum Saath-Saath Hain. Co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu and Neelam Kothari were also named in the case.

Years later, a Jodhpur court convicted Salman Khan and sentenced him to five years in prison before granting him bail. The matter is currently pending before the Rajasthan High Court.

Lawrence Bishnoi Connection

The filmmakers have also indicated that the story explores the long-running dispute between Salman Khan and jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, whose community considers the black buck a sacred animal. The issue has remained in the spotlight due to repeated threats directed at the actor in recent years.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week | Dhurandhar 2, Maa Behen, Michael Jackson: The Verdict — Movies, Series To Watch

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.