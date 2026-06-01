US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Says Most Of Agreement On Nuclear Issues; No Room For Speculation Says Araghchi
Araghchi said it's not possible to judge until a clear conclusion is reached. He added that everything being said now is speculation.
On Truth Social, US President Donald Trump rejected media reports questioning his proposed Iran deal, stating it "very clearly" says Iran will not have a nuclear weapon and includes extensive provisions on Tehran's nuclear program. He said critics are wrong to claim the agreement ignores nuclear issues, noting "that's what most of the agreement is about," and accused parts of the media of misrepresenting the deal's contents.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has revealed that "dialogue and an exchange of messages are ongoing" between Tehran and Washington despite the current deadlock in talks. According to a report by the Iranian news agency IRNA, Araghchi stated that "it is not possible to judge until a clear conclusion is reached; everything that is being said now is speculation and should not be taken seriously until it is certain."
The US and Iran exchanged messages over the weekend on changes to a draft deal aimed at extending a ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, though progress remains unclear. Meanwhile, Israel expanded its ground assault in Lebanon, breaking a fragile truce with its northern neighbour.
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Slams Media Over Iran Deal Coverage
In a post on Truth Social, Donald Trump wrote, "Fake News CNN said today, routinely, that my Iran Nuclear Deal doesn’t talk about Nuclear, when actually it states, very clearly, that Iran will not have a Nuclear Weapon. It then goes on, in very strong and lengthy detail, to discuss various other aspects of Nuclear. In fact, that’s what most of the agreement is about. CNN, and so many others in the Fake News Media, is a Low Ratings disaster. Even with new ownership, it is unlikely to ever get better!!! President DJT"
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