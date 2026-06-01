US-Iran War News Live Updates: Trump Says Most Of Agreement On Nuclear Issues; No Room For Speculation Says Araghchi

On Truth Social, US President Donald Trump rejected media reports questioning his proposed Iran deal, stating it "very clearly" says Iran will not have a nuclear weapon and includes extensive provisions on Tehran's nuclear program. He said critics are wrong to claim the agreement ignores nuclear issues, noting "that's what most of the agreement is about," and accused parts of the media of misrepresenting the deal's contents.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has revealed that "dialogue and an exchange of messages are ongoing" between Tehran and Washington despite the current deadlock in talks. According to a report by the Iranian news agency IRNA, Araghchi stated that "it is not possible to judge until a clear conclusion is reached; everything that is being said now is speculation and should not be taken seriously until it is certain."

The US and Iran exchanged messages over the weekend on changes to a draft deal aimed at extending a ceasefire and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, though progress remains unclear. Meanwhile, Israel expanded its ground assault in Lebanon, breaking a fragile truce with its northern neighbour.

