Chennai Horror: Teen Killed As Car Rams Two-Wheeler After Bar Argument Escalates Into Road Rage

An evening out at a private bar in Chennai turned tragic when a road rage incident claimed the life of an 18-year-old girl, after an altercation between two groups spilled onto the streets and ended in a fatal collision.

The victim, identified as Yancy (18), a Sri Lankan refugee residing in Villupuram district, died on the spot after a car allegedly rammed the two-wheeler she was travelling on. Her 17-year-old friend, who was with her at the time, sustained critical injuries and remains hospitalised.

According to NDTV, police said Yancy and her friends were dancing at a private bar when a dispute broke out between their group and another group of men. Bouncers intervened on two separate occasions — first inside the bar and again outside — before asking both groups to leave.

The confrontation, however, was far from over. As Yancy and her friends rode away on a two-wheeler, they allegedly spotted the rival group in a car and threw stones at the vehicle.

NDTV reported that police said the car's occupants, enraged by the attack, gave chase and deliberately rammed the two-wheeler. The impact threw Yancy off the vehicle, killing her instantly.

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Three accused have since been arrested — Balamurugan (21), Joshwa (19), and Kishore Kumar (19) — and a case has been filed. A special police team has been formed to track down the remaining accused who are still at large.

Authorities have also sealed the private bar for allegedly allowing minors, including Yancy herself, on its premises — a serious violation that has drawn sharp scrutiny.

Yancy's grieving family has demanded the harshest possible punishment for all those responsible, as the incident has sparked fresh outrage over road rage violence and lax enforcement at entertainment establishments in the city.

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