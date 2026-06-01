Rajnandini Fashion India IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, Latest GMP And Listing Date

Allotment of Rajnandini Fashion India shares is likely to be finalised on June 1. Rajnandini Fashion India will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on June 2 and refunds will be made on the same day. The shares will be listed on the BSE SME platform on June 3.

The public issue of Rajnandini Fashion India was subscribed 189.46 times on May 29, the third and final day of its initial public offering (IPO).

The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 122.04 times. The Non-Institutional Investors' (NIIs) category was booked 291.27 times while individual investors subscribed their category 168.63 times.

Shares of the Rajnandini Fashion India IPO were priced in the range of Rs 59-63 apiece. The IPO was a bookbuilding issue with a fresh issuance of 29 lakh shares worth Rs 18.21 crore.

Rajnandini Fashion designs, produces, and sells women's apparel in ethnic and casual wear categories using both offline and online channels. It operates in both the B2C (Business-to-Consumer) and B2B (Business-to-Business) segments.

Bidders can check their Rajnandini Fashion India IPO status via the website of the Bombay Stock Exchange or that of Bigshare Services, the registrar of the issue.

How To Check Rajnandini Fashion India IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the page for BSE IPO allotment here.

Click on the issue type and select “Equity”.

Choose Rajnandini Fashion India from the menu.

from the menu. Enter your PAN (Permanent Account Number) or application number.

Complete the Captcha to finish the verification process.

Select the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Rajnandini Fashion India IPO Allotment Status On BigShare

Visit the BigShare IPO allotment page here.

Select one of the three server options.

Choose Rajnandini Fashion India from the dropdown menu.

from the dropdown menu. Enter your Application/CAF Number, DP/Client ID or PAN.

Enter the Captcha for verification.

Select the “Search” button for the share allotment results.

Rajnandini Fashion India GMP Today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Rajnandini Fashion India IPO stood at Rs 7 on June 1. The latest GMP indicates a listing price of Rs 70 per share, an 11.11% premium over the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.

The firm plans to use the proceeds of the public issue for working capital requirements, funding of capital expenditure for establishing a new manufacturing facility, repayment of borrowings and general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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