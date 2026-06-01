US Launches 'Self-Defense Strikes' On Iranian Radar, Command And Control Sites

The US military said it carried out what it described as “self-defense strikes” on Iranian military infrastructure over the weekend, underscoring the fragility of ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at extending a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran. According to a statement from United States Central Command, American forces targeted radar installations and drone command-and-control sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island after Iran allegedly shot down a US MQ-1 drone operating over international waters.

CENTCOM said US fighter aircraft responded by destroying Iranian air defence systems, a ground control station and two one-way attack drones that it said posed threats to vessels operating in regional waters. The military described the operation as “measured and deliberate” and said no American personnel were injured. It added that US forces would continue to protect American assets and interests during the ongoing ceasefire.

The strikes come at a sensitive moment in US-Iran relations, with both countries attempting to negotiate a framework agreement that could prolong the current truce and eventually reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil shipments.

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump pushed back against media reports questioning the contents of the proposed agreement. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said the draft “very clearly” prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and argued that nuclear restrictions form a central part of the proposed framework.

His comments came as reports emerged that Washington and Tehran were still exchanging revisions to a draft memorandum of understanding. Iranian news agency Tasnim, citing a source familiar with the talks, reported that Tehran intends to submit its own amendments and has not accepted changes recently proposed by Trump.

“The exchange of texts is continuing, and Iran will naturally apply its own amendments to the text as well. Nothing has been finalized yet,” the source told Tasnim.

The latest round of negotiations has become more complicated after Trump reportedly toughened parts of the proposed agreement. While details of the revisions remain unclear, reports suggest the US president has expressed concerns about provisions that could involve unfreezing Iranian assets as part of a broader settlement.

ALSO READ: US-Iran Deal: Iran To Propose Changes To Peace Draft MoU As Trump Seeks Tougher Terms

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