Titagarh Rail Shares Drop Over 2% After Q4 Earnings Result

Shares of Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. fell over 2% on Monday with the stock trading Rs 826.75 intraday. The drop in share price came after the company declared Q4 numbers on Sunday. Titagarh Rail posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 54 crore for the March 2026 quarter, rebounding from a net loss of Rs 122.39 crore in the year-ago period.

Notably, the company's year-ago quarter results were dampened by a one-time loss of Rs 158 crore. This is the reason why Titagarh Rail had slipped into net loss in the January-March 2025 period.

Apart from declaring the Q4FY26 results on Sunday, Titagarh Rail's board also declared a dividend of Re 1 per equity share. The record date, to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout, will be informed later, the company said in an exchange filing.

The railway wagon manufacturer's revenue from operations slipped 13% year-on-year to Rs 875 crore, compared to Rs 1,006 crore in the same period last year.

The stock on Monday opened at 0.35% low at Rs 823.25 apiece and touched intraday high of Rs 839 apiece just after the market opening at 9.19 am however, it could not capitalise on the momentum.

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. Share Price Today

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip fell as much as 2.11% to Rs 817 apiece intraday on Monday at 9:35 am. This compares to a 0.11% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 8.93% in the last 12 months and 8.96% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.81 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.81.

Out of 12 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, one maintains a "hold", according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 810 implies a downside 0.6%

ALSO READ: Titagarh Rail Q4 Results: Company Swings Into Profit Even As Revenue Dips 13%; Dividend Declared

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