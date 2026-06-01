Nvidia Announces Partnership With Microsoft To Build Next Gen PCs

Nvidia announced a partnership with Microsoft to build the next generation of PCs, as part of the chipmaker's big announcements in the GTC Taipei 2026 on Monday, June 1.

NVIDIA RTX Spark, a new superchip that seeks to reinvent Windows PCs for the era of personal AI agents, Nvidia said.

The product is designed for AI, creating and gaming bringing 30 years of innovation with the aim to slim Windows laptops with all-day battery life and small, ultraefficient desktop PCs.

Speaking on the development, Jensen Huang, Nvidia founder and CEO said, "Microsoft and Nvidia are going to reinvent the PC," adding “For forty years, you launched apps. Click. Type. With RTX Spark and Microsoft Windows, you ask — and the PC does the work. RTX Spark brings everything NVIDIA has built — CUDA, RTX, our AI platform — into a single superchip. Local agents. Frontier models. Creative workflows. RTX games. All on a laptop. This is the new PC. The personal AI computer.”

RTX Spark includes NVIDIA AI and graphics technology stack for creators, AI developers and gamers.

Users can utilise ultralarge 90GB 3D scenes with OptiX and DLSS, edit 12K 4:2:2 video with the NVIDIA Blackwell decoder, run 120-billion-parameter large language models with 1 million tokens context, and play AAA games at 1440p resolution and over 100 frames per second with ray tracing, DLSS and Reflex.

In addition to support for existing technologies, RTX Spark will power new RTX capabilities, including DLSS 4.5 Ray Reconstruction featuring a second-generation transformer model, Blender 5.3 and dozens of games and RTX Video with 4x Frame Generation, coming to ComfyUI.

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