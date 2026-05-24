IPL 2026 Playoffs: Check Schedule As RCB, GT, SRH, RR Seal Qualification

Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians in their final league game of 2026 Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and became the fourth and the final team to qualify for this season's Playoffs.

Rajasthan's victory came thanks largely to Jofra Archer's all-round brilliance as the England pacer smashed 32 off 15 balls to propel RR to 205/ 8 before returning figures of 3 for 17 in four overs to dismantle MI's chase and restrict them to 175 for 9.

The outcome at the Wankhede Stadium rendered the final league game being played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens inconsequential.

Four playoff teams

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2022 winners Gujarat Titans, 2016 champions Sunrisers Hyderabad and IPL's first-ever winners Rajasthan Royals are the four teams that have secured playoff qualification this year.

Here is the complete playoff schedule

Qualifier-I

Qualifier-I will be played between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on Tuesday.

The winner of this contest will secure a place in the final.

Eliminator

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will contest in the Eliminator, which will take place at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

The Eliminator is a must-win game as it is the end of the season for the losing side. Meanwhile, the team winning progresses ahead.

Qualifier-II

Qualifier-II will again be hosted by the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. It is scheduled for Friday. This match will be played between the loser of Qualifier-I and the winner of the Eliminator. The team that wins this fixture becomes the second team to secure a spot in the final.

Final

The IPL 2026 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 31 and will be contested between the winner of Qualifier-I and Qualifier-II.

Playoff Match Times

All Playoff games will begin at 7.30 p.m. IST.

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