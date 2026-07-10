Dividend Alert: Bharti Airtel Fixes Record Date For Highest-Ever Payout; Check Last Date To Qualify

Telecom major Bharti Airtel has fixed July 24, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for its highest-ever annual dividend payout of Rs 24 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

In an exchange filing on Friday, the company said the dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the depository records at the close of business on July 24. Under SEBI's T+1 settlement cycle, this means July 23 (Thursday) will be the last trading day for investors to purchase Bharti Airtel shares to qualify for the dividend.

Since Bharti Airtel has set July 24 as the record date, investors must purchase the stock on or before July 23 to ensure the shares are reflected in their demat accounts by the record date and to become eligible for the Rs 24 per share dividend.

The board of directors had, in May, recommended a final dividend of Rs 24 per fully paid-up equity share for fiscal year 2026, subject to shareholders' approval.

The latest payout marks a sharp increase from the Rs 16 per share dividend declared in July 2025 and the Rs 8 per share dividend paid a year earlier, making it the company's highest-ever dividend.

According to Trendlyne data, Bharti Airtel has declared 22 dividends since July 2009 and currently offers a dividend yield of 0.84%.

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Bharti Airtel Q4 Result Highlights

The telecom giant posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 7,325 crore in the quarter ended March, compared to Rs 6,631 crore in the preceding quarter.

The Average Revenue Per User slipped slightly on a quarter-on-quarter basis to Rs 257 from Rs 259. The ARPU was 245 in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose 2.6% to Rs 55,383 crore from Rs 53,982 crore in the previous quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation stood at 31,492 crore, up 2.3% from Rs 30,783 crore in Q3FY26.

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