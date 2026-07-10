Final Day! Kusumgar IPO GMP Signals Strong Listing Pop Amid Robust Investor Demand

Engineered fabrics manufacturer Kusumgar Ltd. initial public offering (IPO) continues to enjoy strong subscription momentum. In the first two days of its window, the issue was subscribed 13.91 times overall, with investors bidding for 15.14 crore shares against 1.08 crore shares available.

The NII (Non-Institutional Investor) category led the response, subscribing 38.71 times, bidding for 8.95 crore shares against 23.13 lakh shares on offer. The retail segment was subscribed 10.08 times, while QIBs (excluding Anchor Investors) subscribed 2.30 times. The Employee portion received 4.12 times subscription, reflecting healthy participation across all categories.

It remains to be seen how the IPO will perform on its final day of bidding on Friday amid a healthy grey market premium (GMP) trend.

Here's everything to know about Kusumgar IPO, its GMP, business and other details:

Kusumgar IPO GMP Today

According to Investorgain, Kusumgar IPO's latest GMP stands at Rs 158 as of July 10 at 7:35 a.m. With a price band of Rs 419 per share, the estimated listing price is Rs 577 (cap price + GMP).

Based on current GMP trends, the IPO is expected to deliver an estimated listing gain of 37.71% per share. This is a marginal decline compared to the GMP on the opening day (July 8), when it stood at Rs 160. The GMP peaked on July 5 ahead of the IPO, when it was reported to be Rs 171, indicating nearly 41% gains.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Kusumgar IPO Details: Offer Size, Price Band, Lot Size

Kusumgar IPO is a book-built public issue worth Rs 650 crore. The IPO is entirely an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of 1.55 crore equity shares. The price band has been fixed at Rs 398 to Rs 419 per share.

Each application lot size consists of 35 shares. Retail investors need to bid for a minimum of one lot, requiring an investment of Rs 14,665 at the upper price band.

Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Kusumgar IPO: Allotment And Listing Date

The share allotment status for Kusumgar IPO is expected to be finalised on Monday, July 13. The company's shares are scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on July 15.

ALSO READ: SBI Funds Management IPO: SBI To Sell 1.4% Stake For Rs 1,655 Crore In Pre-Offering Deal

Kusumgar Business And Financial Details:

Founded in 1990, Kusumgar Ltd. manufactures engineered fabrics, including woven, coated, and laminated synthetic fabrics made from polyamide and polyester filaments using polyurethane technology.

As of March 31, 2026, the company had developed over 1,000 fabric variants (SKUs). Its products are used across defence, aerospace, automotive, industrial, outdoor and lifestyle sectors.

Kusumgar Ltd. reported a weaker financial performance in FY26 compared with FY25. Its total income declined 10% to Rs 711.78 crore from Rs 790 crore in the previous year. Profit after tax (PAT) fell 12% YoY to Rs 98.20 crore, compared with Rs 111.99 crore. Meanwhile, Ebitda remained largely stable at Rs 188 crore.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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