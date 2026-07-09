Hiring Hoax: 93% Of Indian Job Seekers Encounter Fake Recruiters, Indeed Survey Finds

India's employment sector is experiencing a serious trust issue as sophisticated recruitment fraud makes candidates cautious and makes it difficult for legitimate companies to find qualified candidates.

A startling 93% of Indian workers and job searchers have come across fake employment prospects, according to Indeed's Recruitment Scams Report.

"Creating a safer hiring experience requires taking proactive steps to verify recruiters, communicate through official channels, and tackle fraudulent activity," stated Indeed Talent Strategy Advisor Rohan Sylvester.

Although financial fraud is frequently linked to recruitment scams, the study indicates that the greater effect is on confidence. Nearly one in three respondents (31%) claim that their faith in recruiters and employers has decreased as a result of scam interactions, and 19% claim that the experience has made them feel apprehensive or agitated when looking for a job, as reported by The Hindu Business Line, citing the report.

A further 14% claim that their increased caution due to past scam encounters has caused them to pass up legitimate employment chances. By contrast, only 3% report losing money, suggesting that the long-term harm is more about altering attitudes and behaviours than it is about financial loss.

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Professionals in their early careers seem to be especially vulnerable to recruitment fraud. The difficulties young professionals confront as they enter an increasingly digital job market are highlighted by the fact that Gen Z and respondents with 0–2 years of work experience are far more likely than other groups to come across fake job ads.

Additionally, the results indicate that candidates are evaluating credibility far earlier in the hiring process. Long before an interview occurs, many people start to have doubts after reading the job advertisement or the recruiter's initial message.

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