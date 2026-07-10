Blue Jet Healthcare Shares Surge Over 8% After Rs 800 Crore QIP Allotment

Shares of Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd. surged over 8% after the company raised Rs 800 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), with its board committee approving the allotment of 1.58 crore equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers. The QIP opened on July 6, 2026, and closed on July 9, 2026. The stock opened 5.83% at Rs 608.

The company in its regulatory filing said its Investment and Finance Committee, at a meeting held on July 9, approved the issue and allotment of 15,810,276 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 506 per share. The issue price included a premium of Rs 504 per share and reflected a discount of Rs 25.70, or 4.83%, to the floor price.

Following the allotment, the company's paid-up equity share capital has increased to Rs 37.86 crore, comprising 189,275,701 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each. Before the issue, the paid-up equity share capital stood at Rs 34.69 crore, comprising 173,465,425 equity shares of Rs 2 each. Blue Jet Healthcare said the revised shareholding pattern, before and after the issue, will be submitted along with the listing application in the format specified under Regulation 31 of SEBI Listing Regulations.

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd. Share Price Today

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd.

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The scrip rose as much as 8.50% to Rs 623.35 apiece on Friday. It pared gains to trade at Rs 597.50 apiece, as of 9:32 am. This compares to a 0.88% rise in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 34.85% in the last 12 months while risen 12.73% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.90 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.56.

Out of six analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating and two maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 529 implies a downside of 7.9%

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