India Vs England Women's One-Off Test LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND-W vs ENG-W Match

Almost 142 years after it hosted its first Test match for men, the Lord's Cricket Ground will finally be the stage for India and England women's cricket teams on Friday when they lock horns in a one-off four-day contest. The ticket sales have already surpassed 30,000 in a clear sign of the rising profile of women's cricket.

Beyond the landmark occasion, both teams have plenty at stake as they look to deliver a strong performance.

England enter the one-off Test eager to restore confidence following their comprehensive innings defeat to Australia earlier this year. Under the leadership of Nat Sciver-Brunt, the squad reflects a mix of proven performers and emerging talent, with Alice Capsey, Eleanor Threlkeld, Grace Potts, Mady Villiers and teenage spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman earning maiden Test call-ups.

Following a disappointing exit in the group phase of the 2026 T20 World Cup, India will be hoping for a fresh start in the longest format. They have played little Test cricket in recent times, beating South Africa comfortably in Chennai in 2024 before suffering a pink-ball defeat against Australia at the WACA in March 2026, their first loss in Test cricket for almost two decades.

Harmanpreet Kaur's side have every reason to approach the contest with confidence, having enjoyed considerable success against England in the longest format. India remain unbeaten in nine women's Tests played in England and claimed a dominant 347-run win over the same opponents in Navi Mumbai when they last played a Test in 2023.

Injury concerns have interrupted their preparations, with opener Pratika Rawal unavailable and Priya Punia brought into the squad. The selectors have also handed opportunities to Harleen Deol, N Shree Charani and Nandani Sharma, who are all pushing for Test debuts.

The contest also marks a change of pace for both teams, who must quickly adapt from the urgency of T20Is to the tactical and physical demands of red-ball cricket on one of the game's most famous grounds.

India Vs England Women's One-Off Test: Date And Time

The India Vs England Women's one-off Test is scheduled from July 10-13 at 3:30 p.m. IST.

India Vs England Women's One-Off Test: Venue

The India Vs England Women's one-off Test will be played at Lord's, London.

India Vs England Women's One-Off Test: Live Telecast

The India Vs England Women's one-off Test will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network TV channels.

India Vs England Women's One-Off Test: Live Streaming

The India Vs England Women's one-off Test will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

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India Vs England Women's One-Off Test: Squads

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Grace Potts, Ellie Threlkeld, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sneh Rana, Sayali Satghare, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani.

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