Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer's India Suffer Longest-Ever T20I Winless Streak After Nine-Wicket Loss To England

Reigning ICC Men's T20 World Cup champions India are now six matches without a win in the format, having failed to register a victory since lifting the title earlier this year.

Read Time: 1 min
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Shreyas Iyer's India Suffer Longest-Ever T20I Winless Streak After Nine-Wicket Loss To England
India have now gone a record six matches without a win since lifting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year.
Photo: X/@BCCI

England thrashed India by nine wickets in the fourth T20I at Bristol on Thursday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and condemn Shreyas Iyer's side to the longest winless run in India's T20I history. After opting to bat, India managed 158/7, with captain Iyer producing a lone hand of 80* off 49 balls, while Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue claimed two wickets each. England then made light work of the chase as Phil Salt struck 59* and captain Harry Brook registered a quick-fire 79* off just 35 deliveries to power the hosts to 159/1 in just 13.5 overs.

The result stretched India's winless streak to six T20Is, two defeats against Ireland, a rain-abandoned opener against England, and three successive losses in the current series, the longest such run for the reigning T20 World Cup champions in the format.

(This is a developing story) 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Shreyas Iyer's India Suffer Longest-Ever T20I Winless Streak After Nine-Wicket Loss To England

Shreyas Iyer's India Suffer Longest-Ever T20I Winless Streak After Nine-Wicket Loss To England

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com