Shreyas Iyer's India Suffer Longest-Ever T20I Winless Streak After Nine-Wicket Loss To England

England thrashed India by nine wickets in the fourth T20I at Bristol on Thursday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series and condemn Shreyas Iyer's side to the longest winless run in India's T20I history. After opting to bat, India managed 158/7, with captain Iyer producing a lone hand of 80* off 49 balls, while Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue claimed two wickets each. England then made light work of the chase as Phil Salt struck 59* and captain Harry Brook registered a quick-fire 79* off just 35 deliveries to power the hosts to 159/1 in just 13.5 overs.

The result stretched India's winless streak to six T20Is, two defeats against Ireland, a rain-abandoned opener against England, and three successive losses in the current series, the longest such run for the reigning T20 World Cup champions in the format.

(This is a developing story)

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