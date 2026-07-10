'Corruption At Its Finest': Fans Slam FIFA After England's Jarell Quansah Receives Two-Match World Cup 2026 Ban

England defender Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two matches by FIFA following his red card against Mexico in the Round of 16, ruling him out of the quarter-final against Norway on July 11 and a potential semi-final. The sanction means the 23-year-old would only be available again if England progress to the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

FIFA confirmed that its Disciplinary Committee imposed a two-match suspension for a breach of Article 14 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code, which covers serious foul play and challenges that endanger an opponent's safety. A straight red card usually carries a one-match ban, but FIFA opted to extend Quansah's suspension after reviewing the incident.

Quansah was sent off in the 54th minute of England's 3-2 victory over Mexico after a VAR review upgraded his challenge on Jesus Gallardo to a straight red card. Filling in at right-back, the Bayer Leverkusen defender went in for a sliding tackle, with his foot rolling over the ball before his studs caught Gallardo high on the shin.

Despite playing with 10 men for much of the second half, England held on to book their place in the quarter-finals. Jude Bellingham scored twice before Harry Kane converted a second-half penalty, ensuring Quansah's dismissal did not alter the result. However, it has left Thomas Tuchel with limited defensive options ahead of England's meeting with Norway.

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Why Has The Ban Sparked Debate

The punishment has reignited criticism over FIFA's handling of disciplinary cases after the controversy involving United States forward Folarin Balogun earlier in the tournament.

Balogun was shown a straight red card during the US Men's National Team's Round of 32 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina, resulting in a one-match ban. FIFA later provisionally suspended that ban, allowing him to feature in the Round of 16 game against Belgium.

Shortly afterwards, U.S. President Donald Trump publicly claimed credit for the decision, saying he had spoken with FIFA president Gianni Infantino and asked for a review. The sequence of events drew criticism from several football bodies and managers, who questioned the consistency of FIFA's disciplinary process.

Internet Reacts

Quansah's two-match suspension quickly became a talking point on social media, with many fans accusing FIFA of applying different standards.

One fan took aim at the contrasting situations, joking that the England Prime Minister's call to FIFA had resulted in Quansah receiving an even harsher punishment.

Memes comparing Quansah's punishment with Balogun's reprieve flooded X, with many supporters calling the contrasting outcomes a blow to the tournament's credibility.

Several fans compared the suspension with other controversial decisions from the tournament, including Lionel Messi's challenge that escaped punishment.

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