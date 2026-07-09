FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money Explained: How Much Teams Earn From Quarterfinals To The Final

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals set to begin on July 9 (July 10 in India), the remaining eight teams have already secured multi-million-dollar payouts, with even bigger prize money at stake in the remaining rounds.

While winning the World Cup remains the ultimate objective, advancing through each knockout round also guarantees substantially higher prize money.

Quarter-final action begins on July 10 at 1:30 am IST with France taking on Morocco in Boston, followed by Spain vs Belgium in Los Angeles on July 11 at 12:30 am IST.

The remaining two quarter-final ties will see Norway face England in Miami on July 12 at 2:30 am IST, followed by Argentina taking on Switzerland in Kansas City at 6:30 am IST.

The winners will advance to the semifinals on July 14 and 15.

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Each quarter-finalist has already secured $19 million in prize money. Teams eliminated in the quarterfinals will finish with $19 million, while the winners will remain in contention for substantially larger payouts.

A quarter-final victory in the competition will mean much more than just a place in the last four. A quarter-final win guarantees each team at least $27 million - the amount awarded to the fourth-placed nation.

And even if a team loses both its semi-final and the third-place playoff, it will not take home less than that amount.

Winning the third-place match will increase the payout to $29 million, while the runners-up will receive $33 million.

The biggest reward, however, awaits the eventual champions, who will walk away with a whopping $50 million, the highest winner's prize in FIFA World Cup history. The overall prize money is a whopping $871 million.

The financial rewards underline just how valuable every knockout match has become. For many national associations, the prize money helps fund grassroots football, youth development programmes, infrastructure projects and preparations for future international competitions.

The expansion to 48 teams has also ensured that every nation leaves with a financial reward. Teams eliminated in the group stage earned $9 million, while those knocked out in the Round of 32 received $11 million.

Nations whose campaigns ended in the Round of 16 took home $15 million.

As the tournament enters its final stretch, every remaining match carries enormous significance. With FIFA offering a record prize pool for the expanded 48-team tournament, every remaining knockout match now carries both sporting and significant financial stakes.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money Breakdown

Stage Prize Money (USD) Champions $50 million Runners-up $33 million Third Place $29 million Fourth Place $27 million Quarterfinal exit $19 million Round of 16 exit $15 million Round of 32 exit $11 million Group Stage exit $9 million

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