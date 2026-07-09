India's First Hydrogen Train To Begin Operations Next Week: Route, Speed, Technology | Check Key Details

India's first hydrogen-powered train is expected to begin operations next week on the Jind-Sonipat section of Northern Railway in Haryana, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to flag off the service from Jind on July 17.

The service will run two round trips daily between Jind and Sonipat, covering 356 km in total, with each one-way journey spanning 89 km.

The move places India among a small group of countries, including Germany, Japan, China and the United States, exploring hydrogen fuel cells as an alternative to diesel-powered trains.

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The 10-coach trainset, a retrofitted Diesel Electric Multiple Unit with two driving power cars and eight passenger coaches, has 682 seats and a total capacity of around 2,600 passengers. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has described it as the world's longest hydrogen train on broad gauge.

The train generates electricity through hydrogen fuel cells, which combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, emitting only water vapour.

The train is designed for a maximum speed of 110 kmph but will initially operate at 75 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat route.

The train was built by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, with system integration by Hyderabad-based Medha Servo Drives. The hydrogen fuel-cell stacks are supplied by Canada's Ballard Power Systems, as India does not yet manufacture them.

To support hydrogen operations, Indian Railways has set up a dedicated hydrogen production, storage and refuelling facility at Jind, capable of producing 420-430 kg of hydrogen a day with storage of up to 3,000 kg.

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Safety systems on board include hydrogen leak and flame detectors, which will be continuously monitored, and the site has received clearance from the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation to store and fill compressed hydrogen.

Indian Railways has sanctioned Rs 111.83 crore for the pilot project, covering the retrofitting of the DEMU and the ground infrastructure needed to support it.

If the pilot is successful, Indian Railways could deploy hydrogen-powered trains on routes where full electrification remains challenging, complementing its broader electrification programme.

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