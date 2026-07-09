Mumbai OC Amnesty Scheme Approved, Over 20,000 Buildings Likely To Benefit

The Maharashtra government has approved an Occupation Certificate (OC) Amnesty Scheme for buildings in Mumbai that were occupied before November 17, 2016.

The decision will provide long-awaited relief to thousands of residents living in properties without the mandatory civic approval, reports said.

An Occupation Certificate is issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) after verifying that a building has been constructed in accordance with approved plans and is safe for occupancy.

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However, many buildings across the city have remained occupied for years despite not receiving the certificate due to minor deviations, pending approvals or procedural issues.

The newly approved amnesty scheme seeks to regularise such buildings by allowing eligible property owners and housing societies to obtain an OC after complying with the prescribed conditions and paying concessional regularisation charges.

The government expects the initiative to provide legal recognition to thousands of buildings, while helping residents overcome long-standing hurdles related to property ownership and civic services.

Officials have clarified that the scheme is not intended to legalise the illegal or unauthorised constructions. Only buildings that satisfy the eligibility criteria laid down under the policy will be allowed to apply for regularisation.

According to earlier government estimates, the scheme could benefit more than 20,000 buildings and over 10 lakh residents in Mumbai.

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Besides easing legal uncertainties, obtaining an Occupation Certificate is expected to simplify property transactions, improve access to loans and ensure smoother availability of civic amenities for eligible residents.

The recently approved scheme marks a significant step towards resolving one of Mumbai's long-pending housing issues and is expected to bring relief to thousands of families who have been living in OC-less buildings for years, The Times of India reported.

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