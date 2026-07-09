Godzilla Minus Zero Teaser Released: First Japanese Film Shot Entirely For IMAX — Release Date, Cast, Plot

The official teaser for Godzilla Minus Zero has been released, offering the first glimpse of Toho's highly anticipated sequel to the Academy Award-winning Godzilla Minus One. Written, directed and with visual effects supervised by Takashi Yamazaki, the upcoming kaiju film marks a historic milestone as the first-ever Japanese production filmed entirely for IMAX.

What Is 'Godzilla Minus Zero' About?

Set two years after the conclusion of Godzilla Minus One, the follow-up depicts the comeback of Godzilla after his apparent defeat during Operation Wada Tsumi.

The narrative once again follows Kōichi Shikishima, a former Kamikaze pilot, and Noriko Shikishima (née Ōishi), as they attempt to recover from the devastation caused by Godzilla's previous attack. However, their lives are thrown into chaos once again when the giant monster resurfaces, bringing a new wave of destruction across Japan.

This teaser provides a glimpse of the scope of the destruction, while also promising another epic fight between humanity and the legendary kaiju. Although the footage keeps major plot details under wraps, it sets the stage for a larger and more visually ambitious sequel.

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Cast And Crew

Ryunosuke Kamiki again plays Koichi Shikishima, and Minami Hamabe returns as Noriko Shikishima. Also featured is Munetaka Aoki as Sōsaku Tachibana, Hidetaka Yoshioka as Kenji Noda, Miou Tanaka as Tatsuo Hotta, and Sae Nagatani as Akiko.

The film is written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, who also serves as the visual effects supervisor. Following the global success of Godzilla Minus One, Toho announced in November 2024 that Yamazaki would return for a sequel. Screenwriting and storyboarding began in February 2025, while principal photography took place between August and December 2025 across Japan, New Zealand and Norway. Visual effects are once again being handled by Shirogumi.

Release Date

Godzilla Minus Zero is scheduled to be released in Japan on Nov. 3, 2026, followed by its United States theatrical release on Nov. 6.

Watch The Trailer Here:

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