Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Capital, Swiggy, Varun Beverages, Wipro And Ola Electric — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Tata Capital Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Swiggy Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Varun Beverages Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Wipro Ltd.?

Jatin Gedia, vice president - technical research at Teji Mandi Investment Technologies and Vinit Bolinjkar, head of research, Ventura Securities provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Capital (CMP: Rs 355.85)

Bolinjkar: Hold

Stock has seen a reasonable correction from its peak.

Interest rates are coming down.

Will see a resurgence in an upward growth trajectory.

Recommend holding on to the stock at current levels.

Swiggy (CMP: Rs 280.95)

Bolinjkar: Buy

Equally as good as Zomato.

Both differentiate by themselves.

Swiggy would like to do sensible pricing and not cut corners.

Average order values are quite reasonable.

Expect both companies to do well going ahead.

Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 481.40)

Bolinjkar: Hold

Should hold the stock.

It's a super stock.

All stocks have their slightly weak periods in their story.

Management has the best in class cost-conscious controls.

Growth is good, venturing into international markets.

Due to Iran war, things have slowed down out there.

Expect all things to get better eventually.

One of those stocks to hold on for long term.

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Wipro (CMP: Rs 172.76)

Gedia: Hold

Suggest to hold on at this point of time.

Add if the stock is above Rs 184.

Ola Electric Mobility (CMP: Rs 40.39)

Gedia: Hold

Retesting a breakout.

As of now, positive developments are not happening.

Buy only at Rs 44.50.

As of now hold.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (CMP: Rs 1938.70)

Gedia: Hold

Overall pharma space is positive.

Hold with a stoploss of Rs 1,880.

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