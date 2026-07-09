Who Is Arnav Paparkar? Indian Teen Tennis Star Who Made History At Wimbledon

Indian tennis has found a new rising star at Wimbledon. Eighteen-year-old Arnav Paparkar's historic campaign at the All England Club came to an end in the boys' singles quarter-finals after he went down 2-6, 5-7 to American Jordan Lee on Thursday.

Despite the defeat, Paparkar etched his name into the history books by becoming the first Indian in 36 years to reach the Wimbledon boys' singles quarter-finals.

The Pune teenager had secured the milestone after defeating Japan's Ryo Tabata 6-2, 6-1 in just 52 minutes in the pre-quarter-finals.

With this victory, he became the first Indian to reach the last eight of the Wimbledon boys' singles event since Leander Paes, who also went on to win the junior title in 1990.

The result caps a breakthrough season for the Pune teenager.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money Explained: How Much Teams Earn From Quarterfinals To The Final

The ITF Junior World No. 19 had already announced himself at Wimbledon by upsetting third seed and junior World No. 3 Keaton Hance of the United States 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.

He then carried that momentum into the third round, overpowering Tabata with aggressive serving and crisp groundstrokes.

Paparkar has built a reputation for his powerful first serve and calm temperament. A trainee at the Hemant Bendrey Tennis Academy under coach Prosonjit Paul, he is backed by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA), the Mahatennis Foundation and the Maharashtra government's Mission Lakshyvedh programme.

Paparkar's rise has been built on consistent performances across the junior circuit in India and Asia before he broke through internationally.

In 2025, he won ITF junior titles in Manama and Kuala Lumpur, while his run to the third round of the French Open juniors earlier this year helped him break into the world's top 20 junior rankings.

Paparkar's adventure in tennis began at the age of six after discovering the sport at a swimming complex that also had tennis courts.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic Makes Wimbledon History, Passes Roger Federer With Record 106th Win — Check List

Since then, his parents have played a vital role in supporting his development, funding overseas training and tournament travel to help him compete against the world's best juniors.

Although his Wimbledon campaign ended in the quarter-finals, Paparkar's run has established him as one of India's brightest young tennis prospects. His performance at the year's third Grand Slam is expected to provide a major boost to his confidence as he continues his transition towards the senior circuit.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.