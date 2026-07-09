Dhanush's Om Adds Naseeruddin Shah; Veteran Actor Returns To Tamil Cinema After 26 Years

Dhanush's upcoming action drama Om has added another celebrated name to its ensemble. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is officially on board the film, marking his return to Tamil cinema after 26 years.

Director Rajkumar Periasamy, who earned acclaim for Amaran, is helming the ambitious project, which is planned as a two-part action drama. The first chapter, Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood, is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16, 2026.

Naseeruddin Shah Joins The World Of 'Om'

The makers also announced the inclusion of Naseeruddin Shah through social media and welcomed the experienced star to their growing cast.

The announcement described him as a powerful addition to the world of Om, further raising anticipation for the project. Shah's inclusion brings another experienced performer to a cast already featuring several acclaimed stars.

This also indicates the return of Shah to the Tamil film industry after more than 20 years. His last Tamil film was Kamal Haasan's film Hey Ram (2000), in which he played Mahatma Gandhi along with Shah Rukh Khan.

A Star-Studded Ensemble

With Naseeruddin Shah joining the project, Om now boasts an impressive cast led by Dhanush. Malayalam superstar Mammootty is set to play a pivotal role, while Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela have been cast as the female leads.

The cross-platform casting has meant that Om is certainly one of the most eagerly awaited Indian films currently being made.

First Glimpse Revealed

The recently released first glimpse introduced the title Om Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood and offered a preview of its intense world.

The teaser shows a group of people caught in a life-threatening situation before Dhanush's mysterious character arrives to protect them. The glimpse hints at a large-scale action entertainer with emotional storytelling, setting the tone for the first chapter of the planned duology.

Dhanush's Recent Projects

Dhanush's recent appearance is in the action thriller Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja. Set in 1991, the plot revolves around a thief who is forced back into crime to reclaim his family's ancestral land and fulfil his father's final wish.

The movie featured Mamitha Baiju, KS Ravikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Karunaas, and Jayaram in important roles. After its theatrical run, Kara began streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Dhanush recently shared a cryptic social media post that sparked speculation about a possible collaboration with director Venkat Prabhu, reportedly under the working title DxV. While fans believe an announcement could be on the way, no official confirmation has been made.

Besides Om, the actor will also team up once again with Tamizharasan Pachamuthu, the director of Lubber Pandhu, for a new film.

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