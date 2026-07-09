Pakistan, Qatar Step In To Mediate As Fresh US-Iran Clashes Spark War Fears

Pakistan and Qatar are working to bring the US and Iran back to the negotiating table as renewed military exchanges threaten to derail the fragile ceasefire, CNN reported, citing regional sources.

According to the report, Pakistan and Qatar were key mediators during earlier negotiations in Switzerland that culminated in the signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in mid-June. Oman also played a facilitating role during previous rounds of diplomacy.

Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday urged all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further destabilise the region.

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"There is no alternative to continued engagement, dialogue and diplomacy to achieve shared goal of peace in the region," the ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan also called on all sides to honour their commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

"Pakistan urges all sides to uphold their respective commitments under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which remains an enduring foundation for understanding, mutual respect and shared prosperity for the region and beyond," the ministry added.

The diplomatic push comes as the ceasefire appeared to weaken further on Thursday, with both countries launching fresh attacks for a second consecutive day.

According to the US military, American forces struck 90 targets along Iran's coastline overnight. In response, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted US military bases in Kuwait and Bahrain.

Iran also said it fired 10 ballistic missiles towards a US military base in northern Jordan. Jordanian authorities said they intercepted missiles that entered the country's airspace and triggered air raid sirens.

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Separately, Iranian state media reported that US forces struck multiple locations in the coastal province of Bushehr around midday local time, including the perimeter of a nuclear power plant and a fishing pier, citing a regional official. Washington has not confirmed carrying out those strikes.

Meanwhile, Qatar intensified its diplomatic outreach. The country's foreign minister held calls with counterparts from Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE as tensions escalated across the Gulf. Doha also condemned attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and reiterated the need for dialogue and diplomacy, according to CNN.

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