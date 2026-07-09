14 killed In US Strikes On Iran; Bahrain Sounds Nationwide Alarm As Tehran Retaliates Across Gulf

Fourteen people have been killed and 78 wounded in US strikes on Iran over the past two days, according to Iran's Ministry of Health.

Hossein Kermanpour, spokesman for Iran's Health Ministry, said US forces had struck five Iranian provinces over the two-day period, according to reports. Of the 78 people wounded, 47 remain hospitalised, while the rest have been discharged after treatment, Kermanpour told Al Jazeera.

Whereas, Bahrain sounded a nationwide siren urging citizens to seek shelter amid Iranian retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.

Bahrain's Ministry of Interior, in a post on X, said sirens had been sounded across the kingdom, urging "citizens and residents... to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

The alert came hours after Iran's military said it had carried out drone strikes on US bases and strategic sites in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, hitting a Patriot missile system in Kuwait, an early warning satellite antenna site in Qatar, and fuel tanks belonging to the US military in Bahrain.

The exchange marks a sharp escalation of the conflict that began on February 28 with US-Israeli strikes on Iran, and which had been paused since last month under a Pakistan-brokered memorandum of understanding.

ALSO READ: Iran Claims It Hit Patriot System In Kuwait, Fuel Tanks In Bahrain, Radar Site In Qatar

That ceasefire collapsed this week after Iran was accused of attacking commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, prompting the US to launch fresh strikes on Iranian sites including Chabahar, Iranshahr and Bushehr, and Iran to retaliate with strikes on US bases across the Gulf, including the Fifth Fleet headquarters in Bahrain.

The casualty figures and the Bahrain alert come as US President Donald Trump has warned of overwhelming retaliation for any further Iranian attacks, saying the US was hitting Iran "20 to 1," while Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, have vowed a "crushing response" and warned Washington against further escalation.

Iran has also formally notified the UN Security Council of the renewed strikes, calling on it to take "immediate, effective, and decisive measures" against the US.

ALSO READ: Explosions In Chabahar, Bushehr As US Launches Fresh Iran Strikes Amid Hormuz Tensions — Videos

The escalation comes even as Iran concludes a six-day state funeral for slain Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with his burial at the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad on Thursday.

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