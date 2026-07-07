8th Pay Commission: Fitment Factor May Hit 2.86 If Inflation Tamed, Says Expert

Fitment factor has taken centre stage in the 8th Pay Commission's consultations, with central government employees and pensioners closely tracking the talks that will shape the next round of salary and pension revisions.

The multiplier, which forms the basis for revising basic pay, is expected to play a defining role in determining salaries, pensions and several other benefits over the next decade.

According to Adhil Shetty, CEO of BankBazaar, the estimates currently range from 2.28 to 2.86. At the upper end of the range, the fitment factor will exceed the multiplier of 2.57 set under the 7th Pay Commission. "The final figure will depend on inflation, the government's fiscal position and discussions with employee representatives. While allowances such as HRA and transport allowance add to overall pay, they cannot fully offset a lower fitment factor because they are linked to the revised basic pay," Livemint quoted him as saying.

The 7th Pay Commission had adopted a fitment factor of 2.57, increasing the minimum basic pay from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000, compared with 1.86 under the 6th Pay Commission.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Minimum Basic Pay To Rise From Rs 18,000 To Rs 69,000? Here's The Math

Employee unions and staff associations have been pressing for a higher fitment factor to ensure a meaningful increase in the basic pay of government employees, particularly those in lower pay grades.

However, experts believe the final recommendation will reflect a balance between employee expectations, inflation trends and the government's fiscal capacity.

The Commission is holding a two-day consultation in Bhubaneswar on July 6-7, where it is engaging with employee representatives, pensioners and other stakeholders on issues related to pay, allowances, pensions and service conditions.

The discussions will move to Kolkata on July 9-10, with more regional consultations planned before the Commission submits its report by mid-2027.

For over 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners, the final salary revision will depend not only on the fitment factor but also on the broader compensation structure recommended by the 8th Pay Commission.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: DA, DR Or Fitment Factor? The Real Drivers Of Salary Hikes Explained

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