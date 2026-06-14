8th Pay Commission: DA, DR Or Fitment Factor? The Real Drivers Of Salary Hikes Explained

The 8th Pay Commission is expected to bring significant changes to the salary and pension structure of central government employees and pensioners, with key focus areas including Dearness Allowance (DA), Dearness Relief (DR), and the fitment factor.

The commission is currently holding meetings with employee unions, representative bodies, and other stakeholders to gather inputs before finalising its recommendations. Around one crore beneficiaries, including nearly 50 lakh central government employees and about 65 lakh pensioners, are awaiting clarity on potential revisions.

Let's first explore why DA/DR and fitment factors are significant in determining how much salaries and pensions could increase under the 8th CPC.

What are DA and DR?

Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) are inflation-linked components provided to serve employees and pensioners, respectively. Both are calculated as a percentage of basic pay and are revised twice a year based on movements in the All-India Consumer Price Index (AICPI).

While DA forms part of an employee's salary, DR is added to pension payouts. The Centre revised both DA and DR by two percentage points in April this year, raising them from 58% to 60% of basic pay with effect from January 1, 2026.

Why Are DA And DR Important?

The importance of DA and DR has grown amid rising living costs. Government data shows retail inflation stood at 3.93% in May 2026, while food inflation touched 4.78%.

Higher prices of essentials such as milk, vegetables, fuel and electricity continue to put pressure on household budgets, making DA and DR revisions crucial for burdened middle-class households, lower-income groups, and common salaried individuals.

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What Is A Fitment Factor?

While DA and DR offer periodic relief against inflation, the fitment factor is widely regarded as the key determinant of salary and pension revisions under a pay commission. The fitment factor is a multiplier used to calculate revised basic pay from the existing pay structure. The formula is straightforward:

Current Basic Pay × Fitment Factor = Revised Basic Pay

Under the 7th Pay Commission, a fitment factor of 2.57 increased the minimum basic salary from Rs 7,000 to Rs 18,000.

For the 8th Pay Commission, the fitment factor has not yet been finalised. However, employee groups and industry observers have suggested a range between 2.28 and 3.83.

What A 3.83 Fitment Factor Could Mean

Employee bodies such as the Staff Side of National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) and the Indian Railways Technical Supervisors Association (IRTSA) have advocated a fitment factor of 3.83.

If accepted, salaries across pay levels could see substantial increases. The minimum basic pay at Level 1 could rise from Rs 18,000 to around Rs 32,000-Rs 69,000, while Level 2 could jump to Rs 76,000 or more from Rs 19,900. Level 3 and 4 could see basic pay increase from Rs 21,700 and Rs 25,500 to Rs 83,000 and Rs 97,000, respectively.

Level 10 employees may see basic pay increase from Rs 56,100 to over Rs 2.15 lakh. At the highest Level 18, the basic salary could potentially climb from Rs 2.5 lakh to nearly Rs 9.6 lakh.

8th CPC discussions: Timeline For Implementation

The 8th Pay Commission has invited suggestions and memorandam until June 15, 2026. The consultation process formally began on March 5 this year.

Constituted on November 3, 2025, the commission has been given an 18-month deadline to submit its report.

However, implementation could take longer. Based on previous pay commission cycles, salary and pension revisions may be announced in 2027 but could take until 2029 or 2030 for full implementation.

For now, government employees and pensioners are closely watching developments, particularly around the fitment factor, which is likely to have the biggest impact on their future earnings and retirement benefits.

ALSO READ: 8th Pay Commission: Railway Union Proposes Five Fitment Factor Formula; Salaries Can Rise 192%-338%

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