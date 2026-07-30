PhonePe Launches PulsePro, Specialises In Providing Actionable Data Intelligence for Indian Businesses

PhonePe announced the launch of PhonePe PulsePro, its enterprise intelligence platform on Thursday, according to a press release from the company. The platform transforms aggregated transaction data into hyperlocal, near real-time market insights, in order to facilitate organisations to make faster, smarter business decisions.

Businesses are increasingly seeking timely and granular market intelligence as consumer and merchant behaviour changes rapidly. Traditional research methods, which rely on surveys and sample-based data, often fail to capture actual purchase behaviour, limiting their usefulness in tracking changing market trends.

PhonePe said PulsePro uses aggregated and anonymised transaction trends from its digital payments network to provide insights into consumer and merchant activity. The company said the platform is designed to help businesses identify trends and make decisions on expansion, distribution, site selection and category growth.

The platform draws on transaction data from PhonePe's network of more than 700 million registered users and over 50 million registered merchants, covering 99% of India's postal codes.

PhonePe PulsePro expands on PhonePe Pulse, the company's free public data platform launched in 2021 for researchers, developers, entrepreneurs, policymakers and students. While PhonePe Pulse will continue as a free platform, PulsePro is aimed at enterprise users requiring more detailed market intelligence.

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“Businesses today don't just need more data, they need better intelligence. Since launching PhonePe Pulse in 2021, we have seen a growing demand from organizations looking for deeper market insights to guide expansion and strategic decision-making," Karthik Raghupathy, Head of Strategy at PhonePe said.

"PhonePe PulsePro is our response to that need. By leveraging one of India's richest and most comprehensive sources of market intelligence, we are enabling organizations to make smarter decisions while upholding the highest standards of privacy and responsible data use," he added.

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