Q1 Results Today: Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, M&M, Swiggy, Hyundai Motor Among 100+ Companies Reporting Earnings

More than 100 listed companies, including Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Vedanta, Swiggy and Hyundai Motor India, are scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on July 30.

Top Earnings To Watch On July 30

Tata Steel

Bajaj Finance

Mahindra & Mahindra

Vedanta

Swiggy

Hyundai Motor India

IRFC

LIC Housing Finance

Mankind Pharma

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

Following their June-quarter earnings announcements, several companies will hold investor and analyst calls to provide additional details on their performance. Market participants will be listening for updates on sales growth, profitability, operating margins, order bookings, demand outlook and investment plans.

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results

SUV demand

Tractor sales

Auto margins

EV strategy

Export growth

FY27 guidance

Bajaj Finance Q1 Results

AUM growth

Customer additions

Asset quality

NIM

Credit cost

Digital lending

Tata Steel Q1 Results

Domestic and international steel demand

Steel realisations and pricing trends

EBITDA and operating margins

Raw material and coking coal costs

Performance of European operations

Production and sales volumes

Cost reduction initiatives

Capital expenditure (capex) plans

Net debt reduction

Management's demand outlook for FY27

Vedanta Q1 Results

Aluminium, zinc, oil & gas, iron ore and copper business performance

Commodity price trends and production volumes

EBITDA margins across business segments

Cost of production and operational efficiencies

Capex and project execution updates

Cash flows and balance sheet position

Dividend outlook and capital allocation

Parent company debt-related commentary

Volume guidance across key businesses

Management outlook on global commodity demand



Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC)

Net interest income (NII) growth

Net interest margins (NIMs)

Lease yields and spreads

Borrowing costs and cost of funds

Loan book and asset growth

Financing to Indian Railways and other infrastructure projects

Asset quality and provisioning

Return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE)

Dividend expectations

Management commentary on funding strategy and future growth



LIC Housing Finance

Individual home loan growth

Loan disbursements and sanctions

Net interest income (NII)

Net interest margins (NIMs)

Asset quality and gross/net NPAs

Credit costs and provisioning

Affordable housing demand trends

Borrowing costs and cost of funds

Profitability and operating margins

Management guidance on loan growth and FY27 outlook

Swiggy Q1 Results

GOV (Gross Order Value) growth

Food delivery demand

Quick commerce performance (Instamart)

Contribution margins

EBITDA and profitability

Monthly transacting users

Take rate

Cash burn

Expansion strategy

Management guidance

Hyundai Motor India Q1 Results

Passenger vehicle sales

SUV contribution

Export volumes

Operating margins

Average selling price (ASP)

EV roadmap

Inventory levels

Dealer demand

Capacity utilisation

FY27 outlook

ALSO READ: HUL Q1 Results Explained: Five Reasons Behind Earnings Miss Despite Record Sales Growth

Q1 Results Today: Full List Of Companies Reporting Earnings On July 30

Automobiles and Auto Ancillaries

Mahindra & Mahindra

Hyundai Motor India

JBM Auto

Pricol

Honda India Power Products

Financial Services

Bajaj Finance

Indian Railway Finance Corporation

LIC Housing Finance

Nuvama Wealth Management

National Securities Depository

Healthcare

Mankind Pharma

Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Ajanta Pharma

Global Health

Rainbow Children's Medicare

Metals, Chemicals & Energy

Tata Steel

Vedanta

Aarti Industries

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals

Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals

Infrastructure, Defence & Industrials

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

IRB Infrastructure Developers

Thermax

RailTel Corporation of India

Data Patterns (India)

Investors will closely track management commentary on demand trends, margin outlook, capital expenditure plans and FY27 guidance, as the earnings from these companies are expected to provide important signals on the health of India's banking, automobile, metal, pharmaceutical and infrastructure sectors.

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