Q1 Results Today: Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, M&M, Swiggy, Hyundai Motor Among 100+ Companies Reporting Earnings

More than 100 listed companies, including Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Vedanta, Swiggy and Hyundai Motor India, are scheduled to announce their Q1FY27 earnings on July 30.
Top Earnings To Watch On July 30
- Tata Steel
- Bajaj Finance
- Mahindra & Mahindra
- Vedanta
- Swiggy
- Hyundai Motor India
- IRFC
- LIC Housing Finance
- Mankind Pharma
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Following their June-quarter earnings announcements, several companies will hold investor and analyst calls to provide additional details on their performance. Market participants will be listening for updates on sales growth, profitability, operating margins, order bookings, demand outlook and investment plans.
Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch
Mahindra & Mahindra Q1 Results
- SUV demand
- Tractor sales
- Auto margins
- EV strategy
- Export growth
- FY27 guidance
Bajaj Finance Q1 Results
- AUM growth
- Customer additions
- Asset quality
- NIM
- Credit cost
- Digital lending
Tata Steel Q1 Results
- Domestic and international steel demand
- Steel realisations and pricing trends
- EBITDA and operating margins
- Raw material and coking coal costs
- Performance of European operations
- Production and sales volumes
- Cost reduction initiatives
- Capital expenditure (capex) plans
- Net debt reduction
- Management's demand outlook for FY27
Vedanta Q1 Results
- Aluminium, zinc, oil & gas, iron ore and copper business performance
- Commodity price trends and production volumes
- EBITDA margins across business segments
- Cost of production and operational efficiencies
- Capex and project execution updates
- Cash flows and balance sheet position
- Dividend outlook and capital allocation
- Parent company debt-related commentary
- Volume guidance across key businesses
- Management outlook on global commodity demand
Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC)
- Net interest income (NII) growth
- Net interest margins (NIMs)
- Lease yields and spreads
- Borrowing costs and cost of funds
- Loan book and asset growth
- Financing to Indian Railways and other infrastructure projects
- Asset quality and provisioning
- Return on assets (RoA) and return on equity (RoE)
- Dividend expectations
- Management commentary on funding strategy and future growth
LIC Housing Finance
- Individual home loan growth
- Loan disbursements and sanctions
- Net interest income (NII)
- Net interest margins (NIMs)
- Asset quality and gross/net NPAs
- Credit costs and provisioning
- Affordable housing demand trends
- Borrowing costs and cost of funds
- Profitability and operating margins
- Management guidance on loan growth and FY27 outlook
Swiggy Q1 Results
- GOV (Gross Order Value) growth
- Food delivery demand
- Quick commerce performance (Instamart)
- Contribution margins
- EBITDA and profitability
- Monthly transacting users
- Take rate
- Cash burn
- Expansion strategy
- Management guidance
Hyundai Motor India Q1 Results
- Passenger vehicle sales
- SUV contribution
- Export volumes
- Operating margins
- Average selling price (ASP)
- EV roadmap
- Inventory levels
- Dealer demand
- Capacity utilisation
- FY27 outlook
ALSO READ: HUL Q1 Results Explained: Five Reasons Behind Earnings Miss Despite Record Sales Growth
Q1 Results Today: Full List Of Companies Reporting Earnings On July 30
Automobiles and Auto Ancillaries
- Mahindra & Mahindra
- Hyundai Motor India
- JBM Auto
- Pricol
- Honda India Power Products
Financial Services
- Bajaj Finance
- Indian Railway Finance Corporation
- LIC Housing Finance
- Nuvama Wealth Management
- National Securities Depository
Healthcare
- Mankind Pharma
- Torrent Pharmaceuticals
- Ajanta Pharma
- Global Health
- Rainbow Children's Medicare
Metals, Chemicals & Energy
- Tata Steel
- Vedanta
- Aarti Industries
- Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals
- Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals
- Infrastructure, Defence & Industrials
- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
- IRB Infrastructure Developers
- Thermax
- RailTel Corporation of India
- Data Patterns (India)
Investors will closely track management commentary on demand trends, margin outlook, capital expenditure plans and FY27 guidance, as the earnings from these companies are expected to provide important signals on the health of India's banking, automobile, metal, pharmaceutical and infrastructure sectors.
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