Tata Steel Q1 Results Today: Time, Dividend, Earnings Call, Key Expectations, Share Price Performance

Tata Steel will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings today (July 30), with investors tracking revenue, EBITDA margins, profitability, steel demand and management's outlook for the rest of FY27. The Tata Group company will also host an earnings call on July 31.

It is one of India's largest steel producers with manufacturing operations across India, the Netherlands, the UK and Thailand. The company is part of the Tata Group and serves automotive, infrastructure, engineering and construction sectors.

Analysts expect Tata Steel's earnings to reflect stable India operations, while European business performance and steel realizations will remain key monitorables. Margin expansion, coking coal costs and management guidance are expected to be in focus.

Here's all the latest details about Tata Steel's Q1 Results.

Tata Steel Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend

On 17 July 2026, Tata Steel informed the Exchange that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on 30 July to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, along with other business matters.

The company is unlikely to consider any dividend for the current quarter, as it recently approved a final dividend of Rs 4/equity share at the 119th Annual General Meeting held on July 2.

Tata Steel Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The company has also shared the details of its earnings call schedule to discuss the Q1 performance with investors and analysts.

The call will be held on Friday, July 31 between 12:00 – 1:30 pm (IST), as per the company's exchange filing.

Investors can view the call virtually here: https://www.youtube.com/user/Thetatasteel

Those who wish to raise queries and interact with the management can use this link: https://tatasteellimited.webex.com/tatasteellimited/j.php?MTID=m572b1c8a22d599e633f656edbbbf2f3d

Meeting no:2516 902 2831

Password: web@2026

Tata Steel Q1 Results: Key Expectations

Besides the headline revenue and profit numbers, investors will closely track the following factors:

Domestic steel demand and sales volumes

India vs Europe business performance

EBITDA margins and profitability

Coking coal and raw material costs

Net debt reduction

Capital expenditure outlook

FY27 demand guidance

Tata Steel Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The Trading Window for dealing in the company's securities has remained closed from June 24. The Trading Window will reopen 48 hours after the declaration of the financial results to the Stock Exchanges.

Tata Steel Share Price Performance

Tata Steel is among the most actively traded metal stocks on the NSE and forms part of the Nifty 50 index.

Tata Steel shares have remained largely flat over the past week and month. The stock is down around 4% over the last six months and has gained about 4% so far in 2026. Over the past year, the stock has risen around 15%.

It touched a 52-week high of Rs 224.40 on May 15, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 152.51 on Aug. 1, 2025.

Tata Steel Q4FY26 Results Highlights

Tata Steel delivered a strong March-quarter performance, with revenue, EBITDA and profit rising sharply on improved steel demand and higher production.

The company reported consolidated revenue for Jan. to March quarter at Rs 63,270 crore v Rs 56,218 crore in the same period last year. Ebitda was up 47% YoY at Rs 9,953 crores v Rs 6,762 crore in Q4FY25. Margin stood at around 16%. Crude steel production was up 14% YoY to 6.22 million tons, resulting in best ever quarterly deliveries. Profit after tax more than doubled year-on-year to Rs 2,965 crore v Rs 1,201.

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