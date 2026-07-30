Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release: Date, Plot, Cast And All You Need To Know About The Marvel Blockbuster

Tom Holland is back in the suit, but this time, Spider-Man isn't fighting a multiverse-ending threat.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the fourth standalone Spider-Man film starring Holland, arrives in Indian theatres today, taking the web-slinger back to a more personal, street-level story after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Here's everything you need to know before booking your tickets.

Plot

The movie picks up four years after the emotional ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home, following Peter Parker as he embarks on a new journey ahead of the events of Avengers: Doomsday.

Doctor Strange's spell erased Peter Parker's identity from everyone's memory, leaving him completely alone. His friends, including MJ and Ned, no longer remember who he is.

Peter continues to protect New York as Spider-Man while trying to move on with his life. Along the way, he faces dangerous enemies, meets powerful allies and deals with unexpected changes to his powers.

Cast And Characters

Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, while Zendaya reprises her role as MJ and Jacob Batalon returns as Ned Leeds.

The film also stars Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, Tramell Tillman as William "Bill" Metzger, Liza Colón-Zayas as Detective Jean DeWolff, Marvin Jones III as Tombstone, and Sadie Sink, who joins the MCU as Jean Grey.

Crew

The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. It is produced by Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor. Brett Pawlak is the cinematographer, Michael Giacchino has composed the music, and Nat Sanders, Gina Sansom and Harry Yoon have edited the film. The film is produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Set To Dethrone Avengers: Endgame With Record-Breaking Advance Bookings In India

Budget

The film was made on a reported budget of $225 million, making it one of Marvel Studios' biggest films in recent years.

India Advance Booking

The excitement around the film has already translated into record numbers at the box office. Ahead of its release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day reportedly earned around ₹45 crore through opening-day advance bookings in India, the highest ever for a Hollywood film in the country.

More than 800,000 tickets have also been sold on BookMyShow, reflecting strong demand from fans.

Release Details

Spider-Man: Brand New Day arrives in Indian theatres today (July 30, 2026), ahead of its U.S. release on July 31, 2026. Before its worldwide release, the film earned a 93% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. The makers have not announced its OTT or streaming release date yet.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reviews: Tom Holland Film Debuts At 93% On Rotten Tomatoes

Watch The Trailer Here:

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