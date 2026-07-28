Spider-Man: Brand New Day Reviews: Tom Holland Film Debuts At 93% On Rotten Tomatoes

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has received a strong response from critics ahead of its theatrical release, with the Tom Holland-led Marvel Cinematic Universe film making an impressive debut on Rotten Tomatoes.

The upcoming superhero movie has opened with a 93% Fresh rating on the Tomatometer after 43 reviews, making it one of the highest-rated live-action Spider-Man films to date.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has matched the Rotten Tomatoes score of two fan-favourite Spider-Man films: Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), according to Discussing Film.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cast, Crew

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film marks Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker/Spider-Man after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The screenplay has been written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, who previously worked on Holland's Spider-Man trilogy.

The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya as MJ, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando as Mac Gargan/Scorpion, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk.

The movie is produced by Amy Pascal, Kevin Feige, Avi Arad and Rachel O'Connor, with Louis D'Esposito and David Cain serving as executive producers.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Plot

The story follows Peter Parker as he begins a new chapter in his life after the world forgets his identity. Now fighting crime full-time as Spider-Man, Peter struggles with the emotional impact of losing his connection with his loved ones while trying to protect the city from a dangerous new threat.

As Peter attempts to move forward without the support system he once had, he faces challenges that test his abilities, choices and responsibility as a superhero. The film explores a more independent phase of Spider-Man's journey while introducing new conflicts and characters.

ALSO READ: 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' India Release: Date, Cast, Plot, Everything We Know About Tom Holland's Marvel Return

India Release Details

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release in theatres in India on July 30, 2026. The film will arrive in multiple viewing formats, including 2D, 3D, 4DX and Dolby Atmos, depending on theatre availability.

The movie will be available in English along with dubbed versions for Indian audiences. Premium formats are expected to offer an enhanced theatrical experience with advanced visuals and immersive sound technology.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release: Avengers: Doomsday, Ramayana Trailers To Be Attached To MCU Film

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