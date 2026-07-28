Spider-Man: Brand New Day Release: Avengers: Doomsday, Ramayana Trailers To Be Attached To MCU Film

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is gearing up for a massive theatrical debut in India, and moviegoers will have more than just Tom Holland's latest adventure to look forward to.

Cinemas screening the Marvel film will also showcase the theatrical trailers of Avengers: Doomsday and the latest trailer of Ramayana before the feature begins, making the theatrical experience even more exciting for audiences, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Double Surprise For Moviegoers

Sharing the update on X, Adarsh revealed that audiences watching Spider-Man: Brand New Day in theatres from July 30, 2026 will get an exclusive first look at two of the most anticipated upcoming films.

The pre-show package will include the theatrical trailer of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Doomsday, along with the newest trailer of Ramayana, one of Indian cinema's biggest upcoming mythological spectacles. The move is expected to generate additional excitement among both Marvel fans and Indian moviegoers.

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Strong Buzz Ahead Of Release

As per Taran Adarsh, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already generated remarkable pre-release interest in India. The film has already created significant buzz across social media, while bookings indicate that it could register one of the biggest openings ever for a Spider-Man film in the country.

The strong response reflects the popularity of Tom Holland's Spider-Man franchise following the success of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which became a blockbuster in India.

Tom Holland Returns As Peter Parker

The latest instalment marks Tom Holland's return as Peter Parker after a four-year gap. The film continues the story following the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Doctor Strange's spell erased Peter Parker's identity from the world's memory.

Alongside Holland, the film features Zendaya as MJ and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, while Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal and Mark Ruffalo join the cast in key roles. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film is produced by Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures.

India Release Date

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will hit cinemas across India on July 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

ALSO READ: Spider-Man: Brand New Day Early Social Media Reactions: Marvel's New Film Is Winning Hearts

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