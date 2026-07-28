June IIP Growth Hits 23-Month High Of 7.3% As Industrial Activity Defies Global Jitters

India's industrial activity gathered significant momentum in June, with the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) expanding at its fastest pace in nearly two years, driven by strong manufacturing, capital goods and infrastructure output.

Industrial production rose 7.3% year-on-year in June, surpassing market expectations of 6% and accelerating from the revised 5.1% growth recorded in May. The latest reading marks the highest IIP growth in 23 months, signalling resilience in domestic industrial activity despite an uncertain global economic backdrop.

The manufacturing sector, which carries the largest weight in the IIP, grew 7.8% year-on-year, providing the biggest boost to overall industrial production. Manufacturing continues to benefit from healthy domestic demand and sustained activity across key industries.

Electricity and gas output also recorded robust growth of 10.6% during the month, reflecting higher energy demand amid expanding industrial and economic activity.

Mining production, however, witnessed relatively modest growth of 1% year-on-year.

ALSO READ: Business Boom Amid War: Dubai Sees 30% Jump In New Company Registrations

Among use-based industries, capital goods production surged 14.2%, indicating continued strength in investment activity and capacity expansion. The sharp increase suggests businesses remain willing to invest despite global uncertainties.

Infrastructure and construction goods output rose 7.5%, pointing to sustained momentum in public and private sector infrastructure projects.

Consumer durables production increased 7.7%, highlighting resilient demand for discretionary products such as appliances and electronics.

Meanwhile, water supply and related activities expanded 6.1% during the month.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.